Pinocchio in the times of the 4-T would be called Chato. Florestan.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador began his fifth year of government yesterday in conditions superior to those that the opposition claimed in 2018.

However, there are more earrings. In health, he has not been able to bring us to Danish levels and has just acknowledged that he does not know how he is going to do it, but that he guarantees it by 2024, after the failure of the INSABI and the pandemic of Covid from which, influenced by Hugo Lopez-Gatell, declared on April 27, 2020: We are doing well, because it has already been possible tame the pandemic and instead of skyrocketing, growth has been flat, which has turned out to be catastrophically false. That night there were 1,434 deaths and the infected 15,529. As of today, the dead are around 500,000 and the infected exceed 7 million.

In security, although it has contained the upward trend in intentional homicides, as of yesterday there were 140,415, approaching the 156,066 that he inherited from the six-year term of Enrique Pena Nieto.

In Education and its priority, the poor, there are setbacks: from 2018 to 2020 there was an increase of close to four million, of which two million have gone to extreme poverty.

On the economic level, which has not yet reached the levels of 2018 after the collapse of 2020, it is internationally recognized for its macroeconomic discipline and relies on the dollar exchange rate, today at levels on the night of its triumph. electoral, on July 2, 2018, on which no one was betting.

In another aspect, although yesterday he said no, he has made polarization a method and the division between his own, the good ones, and the opponents, whom he despises, a daily constant.

The challenge for 2023 is to nominate their candidate and in 2024 maintain the presidency of the Republic and achieve a qualified majority in Congress.

That, in the end, will mark his government management to the one who has the stretch left, for lonely, more difficult and risky, the last one.

remnants

1. DATE.- Despite not having a qualified majority in San Lázaro to approve López Obrador’s political-electoral reform, Ignacio Mier confirmed that on Tuesday, as he had said, he would raise it to the plenary session, after moving it for a week. Plan B will go to the February regular. There may still be an adjustment at the JUCOPO meeting that same day;

2. STONE.- Finally, the Senate summoned Rosario Piedra to appear before the plenary session next Wednesday, if she does not provide otherwise as up to now. And she is going to have a hard time, unless Morena gives her the treatment she receives from the National Palace, which she shamelessly serves, and her opposition lets her pass; Y

3. VIRUSES.- The Secretary of the Interior and presidential candidate, Adán Augusto López Hernández, was absent from the inauguration of the governor of Oaxaca due to a slight issue of influenza, from which he is already recovering.

See you on Tuesday, but privately.