This Saturday the last date of group A is played, in the semifinals of Colombian soccer. Three teams, Alianza Petrolera, Atlético Nacional and Deportivo Pasto, arrive with options for the last game of this phase.

Nacional and Pasto will face each other at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, while Alianza visits the already eliminated Águilas Doradas in Rionegro. The two games will be played from 8 pm. The one from Medellín will go through Win Sports + and the one from Rionegro, through the basic signal.

The accounts of the three applicants to play the final

Alianza Petrolera, on paper, has the first option to qualify, He has 9 points and a goal difference of +3. If they win in Rionegro and the greens don’t do it at home, they will be finalists. They could also qualify if they succeed and Nacional does too, but for this they need the greens not to do so by a difference of more than two goals than what Alianza achieves.

National vs. Oil Alliance See also The return of Nicolás Benedetti to America is uncertain Photo: Jaiver Nieto. TIME

Alianza could also qualify with a tie, if Nacional loses. If he falls in Rionegro, he will be eliminated.

Nacional, for its part, needs to win and Alianza doesn’t. The tie could reach him if Águilas beats Hubert Bodhert’s team. A defeat eliminates it.

Pasto is obliged to beat Nacional in Medellín and wait for a defeat by Alianza Petrolera to return to a League final. No other combination will work for you.

Nacional is the most winning team in Colombian soccer. He has 17 League titles. Pasto has reached four finals, of which he won one, in 2006-I, against Deportivo Cali. He lost in 2002-II with Medellín, 2012-I with Santa Fe and 2019-I with Junior.

Alianza, in the event of qualifying for the final, would have its first presence in this instance and would complete the best campaign in its history in A, which began in 2013.

SPORTS

More sports news