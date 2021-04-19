In the absence of the two games postponed for the Cup final (Barcelona-Granada and Athletic-Valladolid), there are only seven days left to be disputed and 21 points at stake. With several direct confrontations, the LaLiga fronts remain unclear and even tighten. The fight for the leadership is fully joined by Sevilla and more after Madrid’s stumble, to that of Europe, Granada is pending to play its pending game and with the respite of having one more place to go to Europe now that has not been achieved in the Cup, and the permanence becomes even more red-hot.



Title fight

The victories of Atlético and Sevilla and the stumble of Madrid warm the head of the classification. The rojiblancos march first with 70 points, three ahead of the whites, five over Barcelona (with one game less) and six over Sevilla. Atlético is the only one that depends on itself. Yes indeed, there is a key date for the title fight. It’s about matchday 35, when there are two direct duels. The main one, the one who will measure Atlético and Barcelona. On the other hand, there will also be a duel between the two applicants: Real Madrid-Sevilla. Two games that could increase the options of two of the opponents to the title and erase two others from the game.

The title fight schedule Journeys ATHLETIC (1st, 70 points)

REAL MADRID (2nd, 67 points)

BARCELONA (3rd, 65 points)

SEVILLE (4th, 64 points)

31 Huesca Cadiz Getafe I raised 32 Athletic Betis Villarreal grenade 33 Eibar (5-0) Getafe (0-0) grenade Royal Society (1-2) 3. 4 Elche Osasuna Valencia Athletic 35 Barcelona Seville Athletic Real Madrid 36 Real society grenade I raised Valencia 37 Osasuna Athletic Celtic Villarreal 38 Valladolid Villarreal Eibar Alaves In italics the games played away from home.

But, with everything so tight, It may be the situation that LaLiga ends tied on points and it has to be decided by goalscoring. In that case, Real Madrid would be proclaimed champion by having won their direct confrontations with Atlético and Barcelona and the general among the three. In the event of a tie between rojiblancos and azulgrana, in the absence of the return at the Camp Nou, Atleti leaves with an advantage after Wanda’s 1-0. In this fight, Sevilla also have options, which are covered, but they reach six points behind Atlético and they still have to face Madrid. Although, for now, he has lost the goal with all three.

In case of a tie to points

Madrid has won the golaveraje to Atlético and Barcelona

Atlético has, in the absence of the return, the great goal won against Barcelona, ​​but not against Madrid

Barcelona has lost the golaveraje with Madrid and, for now, with Atlético.

In the event of a triple tie

Atlético: 4 points (with one game remaining)

Barcelona: 0 (with one game remaining)

If Sevilla achieves the sorpasso

He has lost the golaveraje with Atlético and Barcelona.

With Real Madrid he has lost it in the absence of playing the second round match.

Europe and Conference League

With the top four immersed in the fight for the title, this season he points out that there will be no fight for fourth place and, therefore, to get into Champions positions. Atlético, Madrid, Barcelona and Seville aim to award them without any opposition. But the fight to go to Europe will be present for the Europa League and Conference League tickets. The latter is the new European competition that will be played from next season.

Barcelona’s victory over Athletic in the Copa del Rey final has given more excitement to the fight for European tickets in LaLiga. The champion of the KO tournament is awarded a ticket to the Europa League, but when the Catalans win the title and have a ticket to the Champions League, the Europa League ticket is obtained via the League. In this way, now the 5th and 6th classified enter the second international competition and the 7th will get into the Conference League. Although this could be even more complicated if Villarreal win the Europa League, and the submarine ends up in the League in European positions. As this has not happened yet, we focus on the option that is being handled now: 5th and 6th go to the Europa League and 7th to the Conference.

Schedule of the fight for Europe and Conference League Journeys VILLARREAL (5th, 49 points) BETIS (6th, 48 points) REAL SOCIETY (7th, 47 points) 31 Alaves Athletic Celtic 32 Valencia Real Madrid Eibar 33 Lift (1-5) Valencia (2-2) Seville (1-2) 3. 4 Getafe Valladolid Huesca 35 Celtic grenade Elche 36 Valladolid Eibar Athletic 37 Seville Huesca Valladolid 38 Real Madrid Celtic Osasuna In italics the games played away from home.

In case of draws on points or triple draws, The one that has it the best is Real Sociedad, then Betis and in a worse situation is Villarreal.

In case of ties to points

Real Sociedad has won the golaveraje against Betis and tied with Villarreal

Betis has won the golaveraje at Villarreal, but lost with Real Sociedad

Villarreal has tied the golaveraje with Real Sociedad and lost with Betis

In the event of a triple tie

In Granada they still have hopes of achieving the sorpasso and get into the fight for Europe in this final stretch and more since the seventh place has a European ticket. Granada, meanwhile, only has one direct duel against Betis. Meanwhile, one of the teams that would have more options to cut points is Celta, since they still have to face Real Sociedad, Betis and Villarreal in the remaining eight days.

Golaveraje of Granada

Won, for now, Betis.

Lost with Real Sociedad and Villarreal.

Direct rival with whom he still has to play: Betis

Golaveraje del Celta Lost, for now, with Real Sociedad, Betis and Villarreal Direct rival with whom he still has to play: Real Sociedad, Betis and Villarreal.

Permanence

One of the most dramatic fights at the end of each season is to stay in First and avoid relegation. Normally, the save is achieved around 38-40 points. In this way, Levante (39), Granada (39), Celta (38), Athletic (37) and Osasuna (37) have almost guaranteed permanence. As can be the case of Cádiz (36) and Valencia (35). Closer to the zone of permanence, than Valladolid marks it with 27 points.

With the victory of Alavés against Huesca, and in the absence of Valladolid playing its game against Athletic, there is a triple tie for permanence at 27 points. Eibar still does not come out of the well (23), although salvation is possible. Elche, with 26 points, is also in the relegation zone. A fight for permanence that moves on four points and with six teams very involved in the fight. In addition, there are still many direct duels pending between them.

Schedule of the fight for permanence JOURNEYS GETAFE (15th, 31 points) ALAVÉS (16th, 27 points) HUESCA (17th, 27 points) VALLADOLID (18th, 27 points) ELCHE (19th, 26 points) EIBAR (20th, 23 points) 31 Barcelona Villarreal Athletic Elche Valladolid grenade 32 Huesca Valencia Getafe Cadiz I raised Real society 33 Real Madrid (xx) Huesca (1-0) Alaves (1-0) Athletic Osasuna (2-0) Athletic (5-0) 3. 4 Villarreal Eibar Real society Betis Athletic Alaves 35 Eibar I raised Cadiz Valencia Real society Getafe 36 Celtic Elche Athletic Villarreal Alaves Betis 37 I raised grenade Betis Real society Cadiz Valencia 38 grenade Seville Valencia Athletic Athletic Barcelona In italics the games played away from home.

This is the goal of each team

Golaveraje of Eibar

Tied with Huesca and, for now, with Getafe.

Lost with Elche and, for now, with Alavés.

Direct rival with whom he still has to play: Alavés and Getafe

Golaveraje of Alavés

Won over Valladolid and, for now, Eibar.

Lost, for now, with Huesca and Elche.

Direct rival with whom he still has to play: Elche and Eibar.

Golaveraje del Elche

Won over Eibar and, for now, Alavés.

Tied with Valladolid, for now.

Lost with Huesca and Getafe.

Direct rival with whom he still has to play: Valladolid and Alavés

Golaveraje of Valladolid

Tied with Elche, for now.

Lost with Eibar, Alavés and Huesca

Direct rival with whom he still has to play: Elche

Golaveraje of Huesca

Won over Elche, Valladolid and, for now, Alavés.

Lost with Getafe, for now.

Direct rival with whom he still has to play: Getafe.

Golaveraje of Getafe

Won to Elche and, for now, to Huesca.

Tied with Alavés and, for now, with Eibar.

Lost with Valladolid