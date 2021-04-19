In the absence of the two games postponed for the Cup final (Barcelona-Granada and Athletic-Valladolid), there are only seven days left to be disputed and 21 points at stake. With several direct confrontations, the LaLiga fronts remain unclear and even tighten. The fight for the leadership is fully joined by Sevilla and more after Madrid’s stumble, to that of Europe, Granada is pending to play its pending game and with the respite of having one more place to go to Europe now that has not been achieved in the Cup, and the permanence becomes even more red-hot.
Title fight
The victories of Atlético and Sevilla and the stumble of Madrid warm the head of the classification. The rojiblancos march first with 70 points, three ahead of the whites, five over Barcelona (with one game less) and six over Sevilla. Atlético is the only one that depends on itself. Yes indeed, there is a key date for the title fight. It’s about matchday 35, when there are two direct duels. The main one, the one who will measure Atlético and Barcelona. On the other hand, there will also be a duel between the two applicants: Real Madrid-Sevilla. Two games that could increase the options of two of the opponents to the title and erase two others from the game.
The title fight schedule
|Journeys
|
ATHLETIC
(1st, 70 points)
|
REAL MADRID
(2nd, 67 points)
|
BARCELONA
(3rd, 65 points)
|
SEVILLE
(4th, 64 points)
|31
|Huesca
|Cadiz
|Getafe
|I raised
|32
|Athletic
|Betis
|Villarreal
|grenade
|33
|Eibar (5-0)
|Getafe (0-0)
|grenade
|Royal Society (1-2)
|3. 4
|Elche
|Osasuna
|Valencia
|Athletic
|35
|Barcelona
|Seville
|Athletic
|Real Madrid
|36
|Real society
|grenade
|I raised
|Valencia
|37
|Osasuna
|Athletic
|Celtic
|Villarreal
|38
|Valladolid
|Villarreal
|Eibar
|Alaves
|In italics the games played away from home.
But, with everything so tight, It may be the situation that LaLiga ends tied on points and it has to be decided by goalscoring. In that case, Real Madrid would be proclaimed champion by having won their direct confrontations with Atlético and Barcelona and the general among the three. In the event of a tie between rojiblancos and azulgrana, in the absence of the return at the Camp Nou, Atleti leaves with an advantage after Wanda’s 1-0. In this fight, Sevilla also have options, which are covered, but they reach six points behind Atlético and they still have to face Madrid. Although, for now, he has lost the goal with all three.
In case of a tie to points
- Madrid has won the golaveraje to Atlético and Barcelona
- Atlético has, in the absence of the return, the great goal won against Barcelona, but not against Madrid
- Barcelona has lost the golaveraje with Madrid and, for now, with Atlético.
In the event of a triple tie
- Atlético: 4 points (with one game remaining)
- Barcelona: 0 (with one game remaining)
If Sevilla achieves the sorpasso
- He has lost the golaveraje with Atlético and Barcelona.
- With Real Madrid he has lost it in the absence of playing the second round match.
Europe and Conference League
With the top four immersed in the fight for the title, this season he points out that there will be no fight for fourth place and, therefore, to get into Champions positions. Atlético, Madrid, Barcelona and Seville aim to award them without any opposition. But the fight to go to Europe will be present for the Europa League and Conference League tickets. The latter is the new European competition that will be played from next season.
Barcelona’s victory over Athletic in the Copa del Rey final has given more excitement to the fight for European tickets in LaLiga. The champion of the KO tournament is awarded a ticket to the Europa League, but when the Catalans win the title and have a ticket to the Champions League, the Europa League ticket is obtained via the League. In this way, now the 5th and 6th classified enter the second international competition and the 7th will get into the Conference League. Although this could be even more complicated if Villarreal win the Europa League, and the submarine ends up in the League in European positions. As this has not happened yet, we focus on the option that is being handled now: 5th and 6th go to the Europa League and 7th to the Conference.
Schedule of the fight for Europe and Conference League
|Journeys
|
VILLARREAL
(5th, 49 points)
|
BETIS
(6th, 48 points)
|
REAL SOCIETY
(7th, 47 points)
|31
|Alaves
|Athletic
|Celtic
|32
|Valencia
|Real Madrid
|Eibar
|33
|Lift (1-5)
|Valencia (2-2)
|Seville (1-2)
|3. 4
|Getafe
|Valladolid
|Huesca
|35
|Celtic
|grenade
|Elche
|36
|Valladolid
|Eibar
|Athletic
|37
|Seville
|Huesca
|Valladolid
|38
|Real Madrid
|Celtic
|Osasuna
|In italics the games played away from home.
In case of draws on points or triple draws, The one that has it the best is Real Sociedad, then Betis and in a worse situation is Villarreal.
In case of ties to points
- Real Sociedad has won the golaveraje against Betis and tied with Villarreal
- Betis has won the golaveraje at Villarreal, but lost with Real Sociedad
- Villarreal has tied the golaveraje with Real Sociedad and lost with Betis
In the event of a triple tie
In Granada they still have hopes of achieving the sorpasso and get into the fight for Europe in this final stretch and more since the seventh place has a European ticket. Granada, meanwhile, only has one direct duel against Betis. Meanwhile, one of the teams that would have more options to cut points is Celta, since they still have to face Real Sociedad, Betis and Villarreal in the remaining eight days.
Golaveraje of Granada
- Won, for now, Betis.
- Lost with Real Sociedad and Villarreal.
- Direct rival with whom he still has to play: Betis
Golaveraje del Celta
- Lost, for now, with Real Sociedad, Betis and Villarreal
- Direct rival with whom he still has to play: Real Sociedad, Betis and Villarreal.
Permanence
One of the most dramatic fights at the end of each season is to stay in First and avoid relegation. Normally, the save is achieved around 38-40 points. In this way, Levante (39), Granada (39), Celta (38), Athletic (37) and Osasuna (37) have almost guaranteed permanence. As can be the case of Cádiz (36) and Valencia (35). Closer to the zone of permanence, than Valladolid marks it with 27 points.
With the victory of Alavés against Huesca, and in the absence of Valladolid playing its game against Athletic, there is a triple tie for permanence at 27 points. Eibar still does not come out of the well (23), although salvation is possible. Elche, with 26 points, is also in the relegation zone. A fight for permanence that moves on four points and with six teams very involved in the fight. In addition, there are still many direct duels pending between them.
Schedule of the fight for permanence
|JOURNEYS
|
GETAFE
(15th, 31 points)
|
ALAVÉS
(16th, 27 points)
|
HUESCA
(17th, 27 points)
|
VALLADOLID
(18th, 27 points)
|
ELCHE
(19th, 26 points)
|
EIBAR
(20th, 23 points)
|31
|Barcelona
|Villarreal
|Athletic
|Elche
|Valladolid
|grenade
|32
|Huesca
|Valencia
|Getafe
|Cadiz
|I raised
|Real society
|33
|Real Madrid (xx)
|Huesca (1-0)
|Alaves (1-0)
|Athletic
|Osasuna (2-0)
|Athletic (5-0)
|3. 4
|Villarreal
|Eibar
|Real society
|Betis
|Athletic
|Alaves
|35
|Eibar
|I raised
|Cadiz
|Valencia
|Real society
|Getafe
|36
|Celtic
|Elche
|Athletic
|Villarreal
|Alaves
|Betis
|37
|I raised
|grenade
|Betis
|Real society
|Cadiz
|Valencia
|38
|grenade
|Seville
|Valencia
|Athletic
|Athletic
|Barcelona
|In italics the games played away from home.
This is the goal of each team
Golaveraje of Eibar
- Tied with Huesca and, for now, with Getafe.
- Lost with Elche and, for now, with Alavés.
- Direct rival with whom he still has to play: Alavés and Getafe
Golaveraje of Alavés
- Won over Valladolid and, for now, Eibar.
- Lost, for now, with Huesca and Elche.
- Direct rival with whom he still has to play: Elche and Eibar.
Golaveraje del Elche
- Won over Eibar and, for now, Alavés.
- Tied with Valladolid, for now.
- Lost with Huesca and Getafe.
- Direct rival with whom he still has to play: Valladolid and Alavés
Golaveraje of Valladolid
- Tied with Elche, for now.
- Lost with Eibar, Alavés and Huesca
- Direct rival with whom he still has to play: Elche
Golaveraje of Huesca
- Won over Elche, Valladolid and, for now, Alavés.
- Lost with Getafe, for now.
- Direct rival with whom he still has to play: Getafe.
Golaveraje of Getafe
- Won to Elche and, for now, to Huesca.
- Tied with Alavés and, for now, with Eibar.
- Lost with Valladolid
- Direct rival with whom he still has to play: Eibar and Huesca.
