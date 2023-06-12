Monday, June 12, 2023
The accounts do not change, the pressure does: this is how Millonarios and Chicó would reach the final

June 12, 2023
The accounts do not change, the pressure does: this is how Millonarios and Chicó would reach the final


Millionaires revive their ghosts and complicates their outlook in the LeagueThe 2-1 loss against Boyacá Chicó prevented them from qualifying early. However, he still depends on himself and with a draw against Medellín on the last date he will be in the final.

The blues lost a great opportunity when they fell in Tunja.

Millonarios lost the first ‘match point’ to ensure qualification for the 2023-I League final. The defeat against Boyacá Chicó postponed the definition of homer B until the last date.

Despite this Sunday’s defeat in Tunja, the outlook for Millonarios, thinking about qualifying for the final, is the same. He only needs a win or a draw to fight for the first star of 2023.

Millonarios will close at home, against Independiente Medellín, very surely on Saturday: Dimayor has not yet announced the schedule for the last date of the home runs.

The accounts of Boyacá Chicó

Boyacá Chicó arrives alive to the last date. He needs to defeat América in Cali and wait for a loss from Millos to return to a League final after 15 years, when he got his only star. It is the only possible combination to reach the last instance of the championship.

Boyaca Chico vs. millionaires

last date trends

In the last ten games between Millonarios and Medellín in Bogotá, there were five blue wins, four reds and one equality. The trend marks a tie, a result that the classification would not matter.

On the other hand, the trend between América and Boyacá Chicó in Cali favors the locals: of the last ten games, there have been 5 red wins and only two checkered ones.

