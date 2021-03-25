The Accounts Chamber assessed the rural mortgage as ineffective. This is reported by RBC.

So, for rural residents of 14 regions, preferential mortgages are practically inaccessible. If the villagers there arrange such a loan, then the remaining funds will be at or even less than the subsistence level.

In turn, the agency RIA News reports that about half of the borrowers under the preferential rural mortgage program last year turned out to be city dwellers who do not live in the countryside permanently. Agricultural workers accounted for only 4.4 percent of the program participants.

In October 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin called for more funding for the rural mortgage program and said it would triple in 2021. The funds, according to Putin, will be allocated from the federal budget.

The Rural Mortgage Program has existed in Russia since 2020. It assumes a preferential rate of 0.1 to 3 percent per annum for the purchase of a land plot and the construction of housing on it, as well as for the purchase of an apartment in a new building or a ready-made private house. Mikhail Mishustin said that in 2021 the Rural Mortgage program will receive more than 4 billion rubles from the budget.