Auditor of the Accounts Chamber Zaitsev predicted a drop in Russia’s GDP by 1% in 2023

Auditor of the Accounts Chamber Dmitry Zaitsev, who also oversees the assessment of the macroeconomic forecast of the Ministry of Economic Development, told what Russia’s GDP will be like in 2023. His opinion lead “Vedomosti”.

Zaitsev predicted Russia’s GDP in 2023 and allowed it to fall by one percent. He clarified that such a scenario does not imply new stressful situations for the country’s economy.

“I think that the decline in GDP next year will be approximately, as predicted by the Ministry of Economic Development, about 1 percent. We will remain in these predicted figures if we do not have any stressful situations,” he stressed.

The expert added that it is difficult to calculate the difficulties, since they may have a non-economic nature. According to the Ministry of Economic Development, the decline in the Russian economy in October slowed to 4.4 percent year-on-year from 4.5 percent in September.

Earlier, economists predicted the level of Russia’s GDP. According to the results of 2022, this indicator will decrease by 3.6 percent, in 2023 – by 3.3 percent, bank analysts, rating agencies and financial institutions suggested.