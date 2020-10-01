The Accounts Chamber organizes Russian language courses in order to teach employees to avoid formalism and clericalism during the preparation of documents, reports “Gazeta.ru”.

Abuse of formal language was called a classic mistake of civil servants in the Accounts Chamber.

The press service of the department explained that we are talking about “a modern format for writing complex official documents” that need to be expressed in a more understandable language in order to preserve the legal part and not lose the confidence of citizens.

Russian language courses were held last year, then more than 100 employees of the Accounts Chamber were trained.