The Accounts Chamber named the regions where there is a critical situation with places for garbage disposal. The data are given in a special bulletin.

These regions include Magadan Oblast, Buryatia, Zabaikalsky Krai, Sakhalin and the Jewish Autonomous Oblast. The residual capacity of landfills in these regions was exhausted at the beginning of 2019.

According to auditors, 65 million tons of municipal solid waste (MSW) were generated in Russia last year, or 450 kg per person.

As noted in the Accounts Chamber, burial remains the priority method of MSW management in Russia – more than 90% of waste is taken to landfills and dumps.

Meanwhile, the situation with accommodation facilities is approaching a critical level. According to experts, at the current rate of growth in the volume of MSW generation of 1-2% per year in 32 regions, the existing capacity of landfills will be exhausted by 2024, in 17 of them – by 2022.

It is also noted that in many regions landfills do not meet the requirements of environmental legislation, and the possibilities for creating new landfills are seriously limited.

Today in Russia there are 2,832 landfills, of which less than half are listed in the State Register of Waste Disposal Facilities. In addition to the “permitted” ones, there are unauthorized dumps. Regional authorities have identified more than 27 thousand such places with a total area of ​​12,755 hectares. In addition, Rosprirodnadzor has identified more than 4.6 thousand landfills.

The federal project “Integrated system for the management of municipal solid waste”, in force since 2019, is designed to solve this problem. Its goal is to create a high-tech infrastructure for waste treatment and disposal.