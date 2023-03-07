Vedomosti: the joint venture estimated the non-execution of the budget in 2022 at 784 billion rubles

The Accounts Chamber (AC) of Russia estimated the non-execution of the federal budget at almost 800 billion rubles, follows from the department’s report on work last year. About this on Tuesday, March 7, they write Vedomosti with a link to the document.

The volume of unfulfilled funds amounted to 784 billion rubles, a year earlier the authorities could not master 645 billion rubles, while the percentage of the indicator did not change.

Cash execution of expenditures amounted to 31.1 trillion rubles, or 97.5 percent of the latest version of the consolidated budget schedule. At the same time, in 2022, compared to 2021, the volume of expenditures increased by 6.4 trillion rubles, or 26 percent.

Federal budget revenues amounted to 27.8 trillion rubles, which is 2.5 trillion more than in 2021. Thus, the deficit at the end of the year reached 3.3 trillion rubles. It is noted that the execution of federal budget expenditures in 2021 reached a maximum in five years.

As the representative of the Ministry of Finance explained, 784 billion rubles is not only the balance of outstanding budget funds, part of them is a special consolidation of funds in the Government Reserve Fund for operational financing of January expenses in excess of the limits set for specific areas of expenditure. Part of the funds from borrowing in 2022 was credited to the Reserve Fund, including for financing off-budget funds in January 2023, he specified. This year, the ministry expects a higher level of budget execution, the official added.

Against the backdrop of a decline in the export price of Russian oil, the Russian budget deficit in January-February amounted to 2.58 trillion rubles. By the end of the year it is planned at the level of 2.9 trillion. In the first two months of the year, the country’s oil and gas revenues fell by 46 percent, noted Ministry of Finance.