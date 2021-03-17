The risks of a repeat of the 2018 situation with gasoline in Russia are minimal. Thus, the Accounts Chamber commented on its report, which speaks of a possible return of the situation with an increase in retail fuel prices.

The Accounts Chamber notes that it “studies and monitors risks” in all areas of state policy, including in the direction of curbing the rise in fuel prices.

“Currently, based on the results of our analysis of government actions in 2018–2020. in this area, we see that the risks of repeating the 2018 scenario are minimal, ”the commentary, which was received by Izvestia on Wednesday, March 17, says.

Earlier in the report on the work of the Accounts Chamber for 2020, it was said that Russia is at risk of facing a repeat of the 2018 fuel crisis.

The Ministry of Energy, in turn, stated that there are no prerequisites for this. Now oil companies supply the domestic market with petroleum products in full. On behalf of the Cabinet of Ministers, a number of urgent measures were developed and implemented to stabilize the situation with prices in the domestic fuel market, the department noted.

The Kremlin said that the government controls the situation on the fuel market, and the necessary mechanisms to prevent prices from dramatically changing are already in place.