The implementation of Project 5-100 contributed to the formation of a group of leading universities in Russia, and also helped to outline new guidelines for the development of Russian science. At the same time, not one of the Russian universities participating in the project did not make it into the top hundred in recognized international rankings. This follows from the information published on Thursday, February 18, on the site Accounts Chamber.

When the project was launched in 2013, it was assumed that at least five Russian universities would enter a hundred world universities, the chamber’s auditors noted. But none of the 21 participating universities was able to achieve this goal.

However, eight universities improved their subject rankings, making it to the top 100 of the separate ARWU, THE and QS lists.

According to Dmitry Zaitsev, auditor of the joint venture, despite the fact that not all goals were met, the implementation of the initiative led to shifts in the Russian university ecosystem.

“The main one is associated with a radical rethinking of their role, functions and tasks by universities, awareness of the need to integrate Russian educational programs and university science into the international context, as well as finding a balance between effective competition in the international arena and solving national development problems,” he emphasized.

In addition, the universities involved in the project had to update their development programs, which have now become modern.

It was also possible to increase the proportion of publications of universities participating in the project in Web Science from 17.4% (2012) to 33.3% (2019). At the same time, the implementation of the project, the Accounting Chamber admits, deepened the gap between the universities that participated in it and those who were deprived of such state support.

Project “5-100” is a state program for supporting the largest Russian universities, which ended in 2020. The initiative was launched by the Ministry of Education and Science of Russia in accordance with the decree of the President of the country Vladimir Putin of May 7, 2012 “On measures to implement state policy in the field of education and science.”

On January 29, it was reported that seven Russian universities were included in the annual ranking of “The Most International Universities in the World”, which was published by the British edition of the Times Higher Education (THE). Moscow State University M.V. Lomonosov took 95th place and got into the TOP-100.