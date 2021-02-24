Over the past year, Russia’s public debt increased by 39.9%, to 18.99 trillion rubles, which amounted to 17.8% of GDP. This follows from materials Accounts Chamber, published February 24.

“The state debt of the Russian Federation in 2020 increased by 5,418.2 billion rubles, or 39.9%, and amounted to 18,985.6 billion rubles (17.8% of GDP),” the document says.

According to the Accounts Chamber, the internal debt increased by 4.6 trillion rubles to 14.791 trillion rubles. External debt in foreign currency increased by $ 1.9 billion – up to $ 56.8 billion (that’s 4.195 trillion rubles).

It is also noted that the expenses of the Russian budget for servicing the state debt over the past year increased by 7.3%, to 784.2 billion rubles.

In early February, the director of the financial stability department of the Central Bank (Central Bank) Elizaveta Danilova said that the increase in Russia’s national debt during a pandemic in 2020 would not bring problems to the economy.

She specified that the authorities allocated about 9% of GDP from the budget to support the Russian economy. Thus, Russia entered the top five leading countries in terms of the volume of stimulating measures taken.

The Central Bank also noted that now the level of Russia’s public debt is much lower than in other countries.

Earlier, in January, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that the vast majority of the activities of the national economic recovery plan are being implemented.