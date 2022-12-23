The vote of the Chamber on the maneuver will arrive today, around 20.30, on which the government will raise the question of trust: the text has been back and forth for the last time from the Chamber of Montecitorio to the Budget commission to respond to the findings of the General Accounting Office of the State, which asked for clarifications on 44 points and “imposed” the cancellation of the law approved by mistake during the night session between Tuesday and Wednesday which allocates 450 million to the Municipalities.

The race against time for the budget law seems to have won Meloni, who tonight will receive the “yes” from the deputies and then aims to lock down the text for an encore in the Senate before the end of the year, so as to avoid the provisional exercise.

Among the rules contested by the Accounting Office are also the provisions on the Youth Card and on smart working. In the first case, it is the coverage for 2023 that raises suspicion, while in the second case, the doubts concern the world with the replacement of school staff who are allowed to work remotely.

The Accounting Office also rejected any compensation for the members of the permanent table on Pos. Avs’s request to abolish the rules on wild boar hunting even in urban environments was also rejected.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni defends the work of her government: “I think – she would have said when meeting the parliamentarians of the Brothers of Italy for Christmas greetings, according to reports Republic – that amid a thousand difficulties, even during the run-in period, with complex days for the budget law and despite all that can and will have to be improved, it can be said that compared to those who hoped and foreshadowed the departure of our majority and government as a catastrophe, all the narrative made against us is coming back like a boomerang.”

Undersecretary for Labor Claudio Durigon announces changes to the Women’s Option, the measure for the pension advance reserved for female workers.

“On the maneuver – he explains – unfortunately there are no more margins, the various coverages of the Accounting Department have blocked us from giving this answer. We still have something else to be able to change in the Milleproroghe decree, we are working ”. An extension is being thought of, even if “the problem is multi-year: 80 million are needed in 2023, then it increases to 250 million in 2024”.