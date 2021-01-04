Insanity can also grow exponentially. When the last residue of rationality is used up, it reaches its climax. In the US, that happens this Wednesday. It is likely to be a sad, outrageous, harrowing day that reveals the essence of Donald Trump’s presidency like no other. It culminates in a denial of reality, fanaticism, arrogance and brutality.

“I’ll be there,” tweeted Trump on Sunday, and he meant the protest march of thousands, if not tens of thousands of his supporters, who want to paralyze America’s capital and block Congress with the slogan “Stop the Steal”. There, the election result of November 3rd is to be confirmed at a joint meeting of the Senate and the House of Representatives. Is this “March for Trump” undemocratic? No, he’s anti-democratic!

Anyone who reads the news of the past few days feels like a bobble dog on the parcel shelf and wants to keep shaking his head. There is a president who has been complaining about alleged electoral fraud for two months without any evidence. In court he fails with every lawsuit. But for some, the vehemence of his allegations catches the eye. Trump takes the self-triggered worries as an opportunity to demand a thorough investigation. He shouts towards the mountain, hears the echo and claims that the people are shouting.

All ten ex-defense ministers warn

There is also a president who, in a phone call, urges a subsequent change in the Georgia state election results. Sufficient votes are “to be found” for him, he demands, the result is “to be recalculated”. The responsible state secretary is threatened: If he does not comply with Trump’s demand, he is taking a “great risk”.

There are all ten living former defense ministers of the United States, Democrats and Republicans, who jointly warn against the use of the military in the dispute over the election result. The content of the warning is not so surprising as the warning itself. Apparently, they trust the president, who is still in office, to act that would lead the country into “dangerous, illegal and unconstitutional” territory.

Finally, there are some Senators and Republican MPs who make themselves Trump’s accomplices without shame, shame, or insight. They want to reject the official confirmation of Joe Biden’s election victory on Wednesday. In this way, they form the parliamentary bridge to the protesters who had already roamed Washington DC in November and December, above all the right-wing militant “Proud Boys”. They became known after Trump asked them to “hold back and stand by” in a television duel with Biden during the election campaign.

The greatest domestic terrorist threat

The “Proud Boys” are ready to use violence, wear bulletproof vests and call themselves “Western chauvinists”. According to the FBI, they are an extremist group with ties to white nationalists.Some of their members were involved in the 2017 anti-Semitic march in Charlottesville.

America’s right-wing militias are more active than they have been in 30 years. For FBI Director Christopher Wray, they pose the greatest domestic terrorist threat. They call themselves “Proud Boys”, “Oath Keepers”, “Boogaloo Bois”, “Three Percenters”, and they think they are resisting tyranny. The hard core is estimated at 75,000 members, the number of sympathizers at twelve million.

Trump didn’t create it, but nourished it. It is his legacy and legacy that roams the streets of Washington DC this Wednesday.