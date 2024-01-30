Domestic violence often happens behind closed doors. But it comes to the fore in the Metropolitan Opera in New York, in a production of “Carmen”, by Bizet. The work stars mezzo-soprano Aigul Akhmetshina in the title role and tenor Piotr Beczala as José, the soldier whose obsession with Carmen culminates in her murder.

The modern costume production, set near the American border, seeks to shed light on society's complicity in violence against women.

In the case of Carmen's death at the hands of José, director Carrie Cracknell said, “we tried to frame that as an outcome that has as much to do with gender as it does with two people.”

“Carmen” makes many modern audiences uncomfortable, with its French colonialist fantasies that take place in an Andalusia with libertine women and lawless smugglers, a place that risks distancing a good man from duty and family. When José stabs Carmen at the same moment that her new lover triumphs in the bullring, it seems that Bizet restores a hierarchical order.

Musicologist Susan McClary, who for decades has published studies on class, race and sex in classical music, said the music makes audiences complicit in longing for Carmen's destruction.

“The problem is that last chord, which seems to scream 'hooray!'” McClary noted.

Cracknell noted that although it is inevitable that the audience will be drawn to the dramatic resolution, she seeks to “de-romanticize” Carmen's death.

For choreographer Ann Yee, taking “Carmen” out of the Andalusian context helped polish the message. “If you try too hard to put it in one place, it becomes harder to realize that this could happen anywhere,” she said. By the time Carmen dies, “we can take responsibility,” Lee suggested.

“What's fascinating is that women hate Carmen and men hate Carmen. Women because they cannot have the same power, men because they cannot control her,” Akhmetshina said.

Cracknell emphasizes the number of witnesses who observe Joseph's jealousy becoming more threatening without intervening. In a confrontation that results in Carmen being pushed to the floor, it is only Micaëla, her rival, played by soprano Angel Blue, who extends her hand.

Cracknell said the idea came to Blue in rehearsals. “Angel just instinctively reached out and helped her up,” she said. “Micaëla's decision was to support another woman and see her as a victim in her own right.”

By: Corinna da Fonseca-Wollheim

The New York Times