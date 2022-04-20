The New Mexico Environment Department report on the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins from an accidental shooting of actor Alec Baldwin during filming rust concludes that the production company of the film showed “total disregard” for the safety of employees, as announced by the BBC today.

Last October, the actor and producer of the film accidentally shot Hutchins to death, while director Joel Souza was injured. The report from the Department of the Environment considers that there was “total indifference to the dangers associated with the use of firearms” during the filming and a fine of 136,000 dollars (about 125,000 euros) is imposed on Rust Movie Productions.

The report maintains, therefore, that the security errors were “serious and deliberate.” “There have been several management failures and there is more than enough evidence to suggest that if standard industry practices had been followed, the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins and the serious injury of Joel Sousa would not have occurred,” the cabinet secretary explained. of the New Mexico Environment Department, James Kenney, according to the BBC.

Luke Nikas, Baldwin’s lawyer, had argued last March that his client was only aware of creative and artistic issues, but that it was other producers who handled the budget and those who had the capacity to hire people, including the gunsmith of the film and the first assistant director, who were ultimately responsible for checking out the deadly weapon that went off.

However, Matthew Hutchins, the husband of Halyna Hutchins, maintains his lawsuit against Alec Baldwin, forcing the actor to face the various charges of negligence in court along with others involved, mainly David Halls, the first assistant director, who should have checked the gun before the scene, and Hannah Gutiérrez Reed, the armory manager.

‘Rust’ cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2019. Mat Hayward (Getty)

Hutchins, 42, was killed when he was shot directly by Baldwin with a prop gun that was supposed to be loaded with blank cartridges. The film was an independent production starring and produced by Baldwin, whose filming was suspended after the incident.

The day after the death, Baldwin (62 years old) issued a statement saying: “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness at the tragic accident that claimed the life of Halyna Hutchins, wife, mother and colleague of ours deeply admired. I am fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred. My heart is broken for her husband, her son, and everyone who knew and loved Halyna.”