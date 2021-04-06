Easter 2021 has been different from previous years since long-distance trips have not been possible due to the perimeter closures established to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. Less mobility has been one of the reasons for the reduction in the number of road accidents, which has fallen to 2015 levels, according to data from the DGT.

Due to these restrictions, during this holiday period there have been 8.1 million trips, a reduction of -46%, compared to those registered in Easter 2019.

Nevertheless, there has been road mobility with short trips during the day to recreation areas, natural beach and mountain areas that have also been reflected in the data recorded on access to cities where these trips have been reduced by -15%.

Despite these significant reductions in mobility, 32 people have lost their lives on the roads, according to the data registered for deaths within 24 hours on interurban roads from 3:00 p.m. on Friday, March 26, and 11:59 p.m. on Monday, April 5. These figures represent 5 more deaths than in 2019, which is the highest number since 2016. There have also been 97 hospitalized injuries.

Analyzing the data, it is observed that fatal accidents have been concentrated especially on weekends (14 on the first weekend and 9 on the second) and that conventional roads They are still the most dangerous since almost 70% of the deceased have done so on this type of road. In addition, accidents have been spread throughout the geography and no provincial road section has accumulated more than one fatal accident.

50% of the fatalities were in the age group of 35 to 54 years and 2 of the 14 occupants of a passenger car or van were not wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

These data suppose a wake-up call to all drivers so that they exercise extreme caution at the wheel. You cannot lower your guard, because each behavior on the road has a chain effect with the rest of the road users.

47% of the deceased were vulnerable road users: 2 pedestrians, 1 rider and 12 riders. Regarding motorcyclists, the data shows a clear profile of the type fatal accident, since 11 of them have occurred on Saturday or holidays, 10 on conventional roads and in 11 of them have been due to leaving the road, falling or overturning, which which means that the motorist was alone. 67% of the deceased were between 30 and 50 years old.