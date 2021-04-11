An accident in the power distribution network occurred at a nuclear facility in the Iranian city of Natanz, the TV channel reported on April 11. Al arabia…

According to the official representative of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Behruz Kamalvandi, the incident took place on the morning of April 11 at the Shahid Ahmadi Roshan uranium enrichment facility.

He also pointed out that no one was injured as a result of the accident, and there was no pollution of the environment. Currently, an investigation is underway to find out the causes of the emergency, their results will be announced later.

Earlier, on March 17, it was reported that Iran had begun uranium enrichment with a cascade of advanced IR-4 centrifuges.

On Saturday, April 10, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani live on state television put into operation a new advanced centrifuge production facility at the Natanz plant.

It was noted that the improved devices allow uranium to be enriched faster and in larger quantities than the first generation IR-1 centrifuges – the only ones allowed to Iran by the international Vienna agreement.

Rouhani, meanwhile, stressed that the Iranian nuclear program has peaceful purposes. However, this event is a violation of the nuclear deal by Tehran.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was signed in 2015, it assumed the lifting of sanctions on Iran in exchange for limiting the country’s nuclear program.

However, in May 2018, the US pulled out of the deal and reinstated tough sanctions against Tehran. Iran, in turn, announced in 2019 a phased reduction of its obligations under the agreement.