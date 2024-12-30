The accident revives the ghosts of the 737 MAX, whose safety had to be reviewed
The year began in Asia with a plane crash in Japan that bordered on catastrophe and has ended with another accident in South Korea, which is one of the biggest global aviation disasters in recent decades.
Last 2nd of…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#accident #South #Korea #puts #Boeing #eye #hurricane
Leave a Reply