In the Murmansk region, a comprehensive program for the disabled “Accessible North” is being implemented. The goal is to increase the level of accessibility of priority social and transport infrastructure projects. 1.3 billion rubles will be allocated for this. The draft resolution has been published on the Open Electronic Region portal.

In particular, the share of priority social infrastructure facilities available to people with limited mobility in the total number of facilities is planned to be increased from 74% to 75.2%. At the same time, the proportion of people with disabilities who positively assess the attitude of the population towards the problems of people with disabilities is expected to grow from 82% to 85%.

It is planned to increase the share of public transport rolling stock equipped for the transportation of disabled people. Now the share of such buses is 51%, and trolleybuses – 63.6%.

As for the financing of the project, more than 31 million rubles will come from the federal budget, and almost 24 million rubles from the budgets of municipalities. 750 million rubles will be taken from extrabudgetary sources.

IA “B-port” clarifies that, as of January 1, 2023, 28,254 disabled people lived in the Murmansk region.

