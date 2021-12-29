The negotiators added, in a press briefing, that the time available for the Vienna talks to revive the agreement had become weeks, not months.

The negotiators stressed the need for intensive work to discuss the core contentious issues and to reach practical solutions to them.

On Tuesday, the United States expressed caution over optimistic statements by Iran and Russia regarding the Vienna talks, saying it was still too early to say whether Tehran had returned to negotiations with a constructive approach.

Iran and Russia have expressed optimism about the talks, which began this week, despite the announcement by Western countries that the negotiations are proceeding very slowly.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said that reaching an agreement was possible if the other parties showed “good faith”, while Russian envoy Mikhail Ulyanov indicated that a working group was making “indisputable progress” in the eighth round of talks.

For his part, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a conference call, that some progress has been made in the last round of talks, but it is too early to know whether Tehran, in the current round, has returned to the table to build on those gains. , as reported by “Reuters”.

The original nuclear deal lifted sanctions on Iran in exchange for strict restrictions on its nuclear activities, but former US President Donald Trump withdrew his country from the agreement in 2018 and re-imposed tough sanctions on Tehran.

Iran later responded by violating many of the nuclear restrictions, and went ahead with its nuclear activities.

Iran and the United States resumed indirect talks in Vienna on Monday, with Tehran focusing on one aspect of the original agreement – lifting sanctions, despite what critics see as little progress on curbing its nuclear activities.

Iran refuses to meet directly with US officials, so the other parties to the agreement, namely Russia, China, France, Britain, Germany and the European Union, move between the two sides in separate meetings.