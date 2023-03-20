Bran: “Yes to feminine for legal terms, no schwa and asterisks”

The Accademia della Crusca has clearly expressed itself on the use of the feminine gender in speech. Remove the schwa and the article in front of the female name. Also stop the rhetorical duplications.

The indication is definitive and comes in response to a question from the Equal Opportunities Committee of the Governing Council of the Court of Cassation. He brings it back Republic. An answer that can be interpreted as a general directive, even outside the Cassation.

Thus, “after in-depth discussion within the board of directors”, Crusca established that, even in the writing of judicial documents, it will now be possible to use “without hesitation” terms such as the public prosecutor, the president, the judge, the questora, the magistrate. With the exception, however, of the asterisks at the end of the word, instead of the vowel, and of the schwa.

Finally, the Accademia della Crusca also rejects the use of articles before proper names (Meloni, Manzoni). And in the case of surnames less known to most, the indication is to put the name before it, rather than the definite article.