According to the club in a statement, Health has not yet approved the update of the sanitary protocol for the return of fans to the stadiums, an essential requirement for its application Fans at the Palacio de los Deportes during a game played in 2019. / Javier Carrión / AGM

After a rollercoaster of information in the last three days, finally will not be able to access public to the UCAM Murcia CB – Morabanc Andorra meeting that will take place this Saturday, May 15 at 6:00 p.m. at the Palacio de los Deportes. This has been transferred by the Association of Basketball Clubs (ACB) to UCAM Murcia CB, since Health has not yet approved the update of the health protocol for the return of the public to the competition, an essential requirement for its application.