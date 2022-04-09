This Friday, the Academy announced that Will Smith is banned from all events related to the institution, including the Oscars. This comes after the award-winning actor slapped comedian Chris Rock in the last edition for joking about the hair of Jada Pinkett Smith, his wife, who has alopecia. It is not clear if Smith will be eligible to be nominated for the awards.

Will Smith will not be able to attend any event related to the Academy for a decade. This was announced by the respected interpretation body this Friday, on the occasion of the slap that Smith gave comedian Chris Rock moments before winning the award for best actor.

“For a period of 10 years, beginning April 8, Mr. Smith will not be able to participate in any event or program, in person or virtually,” announced Academy President David Rubin and CEO David Rubin. Dawn Hudson, through a letter released to the media.

In the letter they also maintained that the Oscars – the most prestigious in the world of cinema – should be an occasion to “celebrate the incredible work” of the nominated and awarded artists.

US actor Will Smith slaps US actor Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. © Robyn Beck / AFP

After the event of 12 days ago, Will Smith has already shown remorse and resigned from being a member of the Academy. The aggression generated a great controversy in social networks.

“I betrayed the trust of the Academy and deprived the nominees and winners of an opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work,” he said last Friday after resigning from the collective.

And after knowing the punishment imposed by the entity, he assured to accept and respect “the decision of the Academy”, according to what is read in a brief statement sent by his representative to the US media.

The Academy did not specify whether Smith could still be nominated for an Oscar. Nevertheless, according to the newspaper ‘The New York Times’two sources with weight in the industry assured that he would continue to be a candidate for nominations but could not attend the galas or other events.

With the announcement of the suspension, the Academy took the opportunity to thank comedian Chris Rock for “keeping his composure” after receiving the slap.

The trigger of the dispute

Will was sitting next to his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, as he listened to Chris Rock speak. Rock then joked about the shaved head of Pinkett Smith, who suffers from alopecia, comparing her to Demi Moore in the 1997 movie “GI Jane,” in which the actress shaved her head.

After a few seconds, Smith stood up and slapped him across the face that stunned the entire room. What happened after the attack until the actor received the award for best actor is not clear.

Jada Pinkett Smith, left, and Will Smith arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. © Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

According to a report by the ‘Los Angeles Times’, which recreated what happenedRubin and Dawn Hudson, the academy’s CEO, left their seats and met to decide what to do after the attack.

After verifying that Rock was fine, they consulted with his lawyers and asked Smith to leave the room as soon as possible, something that they communicated to the interpreter’s publicist, Meredith O’Sullivan.

“The Academy thinks you should go, what do you think?” O’Sullivan told Smith, according to the newspaper.

He preferred to stay in the room so he could apologize, and the Academy officials reportedly changed their minds later and told him to stay.

Less than an hour later, Smith gave a tearful speech on stage as he accepted the best actor award for his role in the film “King Richard,” in which he played the father of tennis superstars Serena and Venus Williams. What’s more, after the ceremony he went to celebrate his award at the traditional Vanity Fair party.

Some voices critical of the Academy’s decision pointed out that it should have taken a faster and more resounding measure.

“For that, we’re sorry (…) This was an opportunity to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short: we weren’t prepared for what was unprecedented” , the organizer of the Oscars said in a statement.

The consequences beyond the sanction of the Academy

After two weeks of controversy between those who believe that Rock’s comments were harmful and Smith had a legitimate right to defend a loved one and those who believe that the actor’s behavior is absolutely unjustifiable, the truth is that the event is already taking its toll to the protagonist of ‘King Richard’ beyond the Academy.

According to the British tabloid ‘The Sun’Smith entered a rehabilitation clinic to manage the stress arising from this episode.

In addition, Netflix and Sony have suspended the production of the two films, ‘Fast and Loose’ and ‘Bad Boys 4’, in which Will Smith was going to be the protagonist.

With EFE, Reuters, AP and local media