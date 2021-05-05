Ms Debbie Yapp is a primary school teacher who has been teaching at The Academy International School since 2007. During the month of July Ms Yapp coordinates the summer school program at the school.

The Academy Summer School was launched in July 1985 and has been going from strength to strength ever since. This family run school will have the 3rd generation of the family working in this year’s summer school.

Today we spoke with Ms Yapp to find out what makes The Academy Summer School so special.

What do you think makes The Academy Summer School so special?

“It’s a combination of things. Our school environment is very special. We have fruit orchards, a large organic school garden, excellent sports facilities, outdoor classrooms for every group, the latest technology to support the teaching, and the school buildings are in a traditional Mallorcan country estate. In this environment the children can enjoy learning and the staff feel motivated and inspired.

I am very lucky to lead a team of amazing summer school teachers. The team makes sure that the children love every day of their summer school. We have such amazing teachers who are skilled at teaching languages ​​and making the lessons creative and fun.

But I think the most important thing that makes the summer school so special is the children. We have a mix of students from The Academy International School and children from other schools around the island and abroad.

These children come to the school full of enthusiasm and with the support of our experienced team they become a group of summer friends. A lovely thing about the summer school is that the same children come back every year and have become part of The Academy family. “

What activities do the children do?

“On a typical day in summer school the children will take part in a wide variety of activities. We have a summer program delivered in the English language with intensive English lessons differentiated to support beginners to advanced levels of English. We also have a summer program delivered in Spanish which has similar differentiated lessons in the Spanish language.

In the English language summer school all activities throughout the day are taught through English. In the Spanish language summer school all activities are taught through Spanish.

All the children do drama, cooking, sports, singing, dance, swimming, gardening, science experiments and art. Sometimes they will use the computer room, class iPads and interactive whiteboards to help their learning.

We have a large paddock and 4 horses. Some children choose to do horse riding during the day.

The children also love the spending time outdoors in the shade of trees, on the covered basketball court, and in the school garden doing dynamic outdoor learning projects. “

What time do children start and finish each day at summer school?

“The classes run from 09.00 to 16.00 every day. Some children join our Early Birds from 08.00 and some children stay a little later in our Night Owls until 17.00. “

Do you have a lunch service at summer school?

Yes, our school chef and her team prepare a freshly cooked meal on site each day. The summer school menu combines Mediterranean and international cuisine. A favorite for all the children is the Friday barbecue each week.

At lunch time the children eat in the open-air dining room, and on Fridays the children enjoy the barbecue lunch in the shade of the trees by the pool. “

Have you prepared for summer school taking the current restrictions into account?

“All parents are given full details of the protocols in place due to Covid-19. We have a Health Team established at school, follow the advice of the department of education and have also got the support of the medical team at the Instituto Balear de Pediatría. “

Are you ready for the summer school 2021?

“Yes, we can’t wait to welcome all the children for this year’s summer school. It is such a wonderful atmosphere full of positivity and fun. Every year we have themes for each week and the teachers have been busy preparing their lessons and sharing ideas to make sure that this year’s summer school inspires all the children. “

Are there still places available?

“The summer school groups are filling fast so it is better not to delay in visiting our website to register your child. “