'The academy', In an announcement that has revolutionized social networks and aroused the enthusiasm of millions of followers, he is preparing for his great return to the mexican television. This reality show, which has played a crucial role in the country's music industry, promises a new season full of talent, emotions and, of course, the best music. With a career that has launched several of the most prominent names on the music scene to fame, the expectation surrounding this new edition is enormous.

What is the reality show 'The Academy' about?

'The academy' It is much more than a television program; is a launching pad for aspiring music stars. For several weeks, participants live together while receiving vocal, choreographic and personal training of the most prominent professionals in the sector. The competition focuses on their weekly live performances, where they must demonstrate their evolution and talent in front of a critical jury and an audience that votes for their favorites.

When does the Mexican reality show 'La Academia' return?

The wait for fans of this format is about to end. Although the people in charge of the production have kept the exact release date a mystery, Hector Martinezone of the producers of the program, revealed that the return of 'The academy' It is scheduled for the last quarter of the year. This marks a perfect time as it coincides with the peak television season, which will guarantee maximum impact on your audience.

Cesia Sáenz won the last season of 'La Academia' in 2022. Photo: La Academia

Which artists have come out of the Mexican reality show 'La Academia'?

Since its creation, 'The academy' It has been the birthplace of some of the brightest stars in Spanish music. Artists like Yuridia, Carlos Rivera and Nadia, just to mention a few, they began their journey to fame on this stage. These talents have consolidated successful careers, have sold millions of records and sold out concerts in various corners of the world, which speaks of the powerful springboard that reality represents.

How many seasons has the Mexican reality show 'La Academia' had?

At the time of announcing his return, 'The academy' has successfully completed more than a decade of seasons. Each of these editions has witnessed the evolution of the program and its ability to adapt to changes in the music and television industry. The diversity of talents discovered over the years demonstrates the show's relevance and commitment to promoting new voices in the musical field.

This was the jury for 'The Academy' in 2022 to celebrate the 20 years of the program. Photo: The Academy

¿Where can I watch the previous seasons of 'The Academy'?

For fans who want to relive iconic moments or discover past seasons, various streaming platforms and the official website of TV Azteca They offer access to the vast catalog of episodes, allowing fans to enjoy the exciting journeys of their favorite artists.

How can I audition for 'The Academy'?

The dream of participating in 'The academy' and following in the footsteps of music greats is about to be possible for many. Those interested must pay attention to the official calls, prepare their best repertoire and, above all, show authenticity and passion for music during the auditions. The recommendations of Hector Martinez They are clear: leave fear aside and present yourself with confidence and dedication.

