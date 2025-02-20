The Academy of Music ceases its managing director when discovering that it had been convicted of assaulting a woman

The Academy of Music announced on Thursday the cessation of its managing director, Víctor Romano, appointed only one month ago, as part of its “firm commitment to gender equality as well as the fissure without fissure defense of women’s rights in society and in music. ”

Its president, the artist Sole Giménez, has sent a statement to the members of the entity in which she explains that the decision has been made after the Executive Commission had “knowledge now of certain circumstances that, if you have previously known,” They would have determined the “non -hiring” of Roman.

“As president of the Academy of Music, I wanted all members to be informed of this first -hand change,” he stressed in his brief, in which he reaffirms both his will and that of the management team in “the fissure without fissure defense Women’s rights in society and music. ”

Although in the statement the president of the Academy does not detail the reasons, this Thursday The newspaper El País published information in which he detailed that Romano accepted in 2022 a condemnation for ill -treatment that was commuted for 22 days of work for the benefit of the community after he had given “numerous blows” to a woman, to whom he caused various injuries.

A little over a month ago, on January 16, the appointment of Romano, a graduate in Business Administration and Management, was made public, “with more than 20 years of experience in management in various entities of the cultural sector, standing out for its Leadership and ability to boost great impact projects, ”the Academy of Music reported at that time. Romano had previously been fired from the Lady management entity for bad praxis.

“Just tell you that all the members of the Board of Directors will continue working together to advance in this new stage in which our greatest effort is going to be that the great essential, cultural and ethical values ​​are the root of an institution like ours” , the statement of the president of the Academy culminates.

Sole Giménez was elected last December as the new president of the Academy of Music of Spain (ACAMUS) with 85.17% of the votes in the first elections of this organization, along with other industry figures and artists such as Zahara, Mikel Izal or Nacho García Vega.