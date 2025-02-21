The Academy of Music has ceased its managing director Thursday, Victor Romanoafter a month in office to hear that he was sentenced firm in 2022 for a crime of ill -treatment against a woman, according to Europa Press sources of the non -profit institution.

Specifically, the newspaper ‘El País’ said that the managing director of the Academy of Music initiated a discussion with a woman and, according to the sentence, “undermined his physical integrity, he threw his bag, covered his mouth and the He shake up »and then we his body hit by the body that caused injuries such as excoriations and bruises.

Romano was sentenced in December 2022 with 22 days of work for the benefit of the community, in addition to prohibiting communication with women or approaching less than 100 meters for eight months. When the defendant was declared, according to the aforementioned medium, the penalty reduced one third, without the need for trial.

Sources from the Academy of Music have explained to Europa Press that the cessation has communicated to the partners of the institution presided by the singer Sole Giménez After hearing the sentence. «Yesterday we had knowledge of this situation and in less than 24 hours it has been ceased. We did not know anything, “they said, to add after they had met Roman’s conviction” he would not have been appointed “managing director on January 16 on the Board of Directors.









The Academy of Music of Spain (ACAMUS) was born on January 24, 2024 to integrate interpreters, authors, producers, promoters, managers, sound technicians and other professionals in the sector, and recognize the work of all industry professionals Spanish musical.