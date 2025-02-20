The Music Academy The cessation of its managing director, Víctor Romanoappointed only one month ago, as part of his “Firm commitment to gender equality as well as the fissure defense of women’s rights in society and music. ” In a statement sent to the partners, its president, also the artist Sole Giménez, he explains that the decision has been made after the Executive Commission had “knowledge now of certain circumstances that, if previously known, would have determined the non -hiring of Roman.”

“As president of the Academy of Music I wanted all members to be informed of this first -hand change,” he stressed in his writing, in which he reaffirms both his will and that of the management team in “the Fissure defense of women’s rights in society and music” Although in his writing he does not explain exactly the reason, daily as The country or the world They have published that Romano declared himself in 2022 with a penalty of 22 days of work for the benefit of the community after Propinar “Numerous blows” and causing “various injuries” to a woman.

Was On January 16, when the appointment was made public of Romano, a degree in Business Administration and Management, “with more than 20 years of experience in management in various entities of the cultural sector, standing out for its leadership and ability to promote great impact projects.”

“Just tell you that all members of the Board of Directors will continue working together to advance this new stage in which our greatest effort is going to be that the great essential, cultural and ethical values Be the root of an institution like ours, “the academy statement culminates.

Giménez was elected last December as the new president of the Academy of Music of Spain (ACAMUS) with 85.17% of the votes in the first elections of this organization, along with other industry figures and artists such as Zahara , Mikel Izal or Nacho García Vega.