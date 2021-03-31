In a statement published this Wednesday, the National Academy of Journalism condemned the grievances launched by the national deputy of the Frente de Todos Rodolfo Tailhade about the president of the entity, Joaquin Morales Solá.

In the text, the Academy states that “Argentina has already traveled the path that leads from verbal to physical violence“and that” journalism has been a repeated victim in the last decades “of those attacks.” The remarkable growth of the oral virulence of different government officials against journalists only encourages the repetition of those sad periods, “the authors say. of the statement.

“His last expression was that of the deputy of the Frente de todos Rodolfo Tailhade against the president of this institution, the journalist Joaquín Morales Solá. The National Academy of Journalism emphatically condemns the public use of insulting language and, once again, warns about the serious consequences that this escalation can have“, concludes the text.

Tailhade he insulted Morales Solá this Wednesday, through Twitter. “It is a decrepit turro” was the strong disqualification of the leader on the journalist.

“Morales Sola, a cheap hitman of the judges and prosecutors who are terrified of showing their assets, intends to extort me from the cover of @LaNacion so that I do not ask for the sworn statements. Rajá from here, you decrepit turro,” Tailhade wrote in his account of Twitter

That was the deputy’s reaction to a publication in which Morales Solá points out him as one of the main protagonists of the outpost of Kirchnerism against the Judiciary.

ADEPA strongly repudiated Tailhade’s insults of the La Nación and TN journalist.