The monumental Biographical Dictionary (DB ~ e) of the Royal Academy of History (RAH) is now freely accessible through its electronic edition. The institution allows access through the web to the biographies of more than 50,000 relevant characters in Hispanic History, many of them biographed for the first time. There are more than 60,000 pages accessible already at the link www.rah.es for scholars, researchers, specialists, students or the curious.

“We present a polyphonic reading of our past, men and women who have contributed for centuries to forging the face of our present,” said the director of the RAH, Carmen Iglesias. “There has not been a cultural scientific project in Spain as collaborative as this dictionary, with researchers belonging to more than 500 institutions”, highlighted Iglesias del DB ~ e, a pioneering virtual environment that channels “one of the largest networks of historical knowledge”.

It allows to disseminate through the web biographical information an ocean of characters from the 7th century BC to the present, a time span of 2,700 years. From the long-lived leader Argantonio, king of Tartessos in the 7th century BC, or the brave Lusitanian shepherd and also leader Viriato (190-170 BC), to Carme Chacón (1971-2017), the socialist politician who was minister defense.

They are relevant figures from all fields, disciplines and knowledge and from all the territories that were part of the Spanish Administration, be they overseas, such as viceregal America, Cuba, Puerto Rico or the Philippines, and trans-Pyrenean, such as the Netherlands, the Franco Condado or the Milanesado.

Half a thousand national and international scientific institutions have collaborated with the RAH in a monumental work whose texts have been produced by more than 4,500 historians and specialized researchers, both Spanish and foreign. Texts that “have the criterion of authority and the guarantee of scientific quality in the face of the general features of anonymity and the absence of endorsement that characterizes a large part of the content available on the Internet,” according to those in charge.

In the advanced search engine of the dictionary, each character is characterized according to a score of criteria “that allow the contents to be exploited in a wide variety of combinations.” It allows alphabetical location, searches by standardized descriptors, textual searches in biographies, chronological, geographical and disciplinary boundaries, by religious-cultural sphere and by sex.

A double system of references allows all the characters to appear related to each other with various levels of contextualization. At the end of each biography the network of relationships of each biographer is shown, incorporating the characters mentioned in his biography and the biographies in which he appears. “These links allow us to show the projection or footprint of a character in History through its impact on other biographies beyond its space-time coordinates,” say its creators.

The user will be able to directly access ‘Similar Characters’ which shows other results based on criteria of closeness or chronological, geographical or disciplinary affinity. “This visual map of relationships between characters allows hypertextual navigation and that the texts dialogue with each other and are complemented with data from other biographies.”

Born with controversy



The dictionary, which until now had restricted access by subscription, was controversial more than a decade ago for its indulgent biography of Francisco Franco, which after a correction does appear associated with the word “dictator.” The historian Juan Pablo Fusi, recruited by Carmen Iglesias, for the team in charge of correcting the first and contested version, signed the entry that replaces the one written in his day by Luis Suárez. A medievalist with privileged access to the funds of the Francisco Franco Foundation, Suárez wrote that the «generalissimo» Franco «set up an authoritarian regime, but not a totalitarian one, since the political forces that supported him were unified in a Movement and subjected to the State (. ..) ». He avoided calling him a “dictator” and avoided the repression suffered by hundreds of thousands of Spaniards, but he branded the Republican government of Juan Negrín as “dictatorial”.

“It is a deep joy and today we fulfill the objective that we have pursued since our constitution: to bring information to all interested public, without any restriction,” said Carmen Iglesias, who presented this new digital tool on Tuesday together with the Minister of Science and Innovation , Pedro Duque. “I am very satisfied with this educational project that will be a mandatory reference and a unique source of information that will help us to have a more rigorous knowledge of the past,” said the minister.