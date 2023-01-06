From the short film made in 1909 by DW Griffith to this latest foray into his figure through the adaptation of a bestseller by Louis Bayard, the writer Edgar Allan Poe has been planning for more than a century on the history of cinema, an art that has drawn like no other from two genres, the fantastic and the detective, in whose genesis is the author of The Raven. adaptation of The Pale Blue Eyeoriginal title of the “historical mystery” novel published in 2003 by Bayard, The Academy Crimes stands on an effective metaliterary pirouette that turns Poe into a sharp-witted young assistant detective à la Dr. Watson embarking on the investigation of a gruesome series of murders. The movie promises more than it ultimately delivers.

The Academy Crimes is a thriller Police located in the famous West Point military school where a tormented detective played by Christian Bale, a regular collaborator of the director scott cooper, is commissioned to investigate a series of brutal murders. Oblivious to the internal life of the military institution, the detective befriends one of his cadets, a peculiar and sensitive young man named Edgar A. Poe. Played by the British Harry Melling, known for his facet as a child-actor in Harry Potter, where he gave life to Dudley Dursley with quite a few extra kilos, the character of Poe thus becomes the main attraction of a film that is maintained thanks to its two main interpreters, but that slips a lot more with some luxury supporting roles (Toby Jones , Charlotte Gainsbourg, an unrecognizable Robert Duvall…) that turn out to be whimsical or, as in the case of actress Gillian Anderson, downright disastrous. As happened in his Margaret Thatcher for The Crown, Anderson lets himself be carried away unbridled by the most orthopedic histrionics in a character who is out of tune at all times.

The one-on-one between Bale, here much more contained and just as effective as usual, and Harry Melling has his best moment in the final stretch of the film. Along the way, a well-set and photographed story remains, but it doesn’t quite grab the viewer because its complexity and its narrative tension diminish until it ends up diluted in the dark path that leads to an overly forced ending.

The Academy Crimes Direction: Scott Cooper. Performers: Christian Bale, Harry Melling, Gillian Anderson, Lucy Boynton, Toby Jones. Gender: thriller. United States, 2022. Duration: 128 minutes. Platform: Netflix. Premiere: January 6.

