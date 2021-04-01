Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

The General Assembly of the Volleyball Federation approved the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Academy as a supporting member of the Federation, while the approval and approval of the Articles of Association was postponed for a later time during which an extraordinary general assembly was held, after the member clubs were briefed on the draft statute and made the required notes, before determining the expected date for the approval of the system. And on whose rules the procedures for the elections for the new session of the Federation Council 2020-2024 are based.

This came during the extraordinary general assembly held today (Thursday) headed by Youssef Al-Mulla, during which it approved the minutes of the previous meeting, the reports of the committees and the estimated budget, while it was emphasized to circulate the draft statute to the member clubs, to make comments before setting the date for the extraordinary general assembly For accreditation and the formation of the Election Commission.

Dr. Ahmed Al-Mutawa, Secretary-General of the Federation, stated that the second meeting of the Federation’s General Assembly was filled with club interventions, which reached about 6 proposals, which focused in general on the competitions and competitions of the age stages, and added: The General decided to refer some of the proposals submitted by the clubs to the Juvenile Committee for further study. Adequate and make recommendations.

The most prominent proposals of the clubs in the general assembly included the request of Al-Jazira and Al-Nasr to increase the number of foreign players and residents in the match list for the first team, to 4, provided that three players are allowed to participate, while the second proposal included a demand for the free transfer of players over the age of thirty.