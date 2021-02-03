Science Experiments and Nursery Sports
Our International Baccalaureate Diploma Program chemists were busy at work in the lab investigating the decomposition of hydrogen peroxide using transition metal oxides as catalysts.
Ms Hannah has been helping the little ones explore laterality and build up strength in both sides of their bodies with activities which require use of both the left and right side of the body.The little ones have great fun while doing these cross-lateral movements.
