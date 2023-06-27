Despite two careers and two decidedly different film styles, Mel Brooks and Angela Bassett will soon have something in common, namely an Oscar for Lifetime Achievement, which will be awarded to them on November 18th during the traditional Governors Awards evening. Together with them, announced the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, a lifetime achievement statuette will go to editor Carol Littleton. This year’s honorees were recognized as “pioneers who transformed the film industry and inspired generations of filmmakers and film enthusiasts,” said Academy President Janet Yang.

For 97-year-old Mel Brooks it is an award that comes more than half a century after the only statuette won, the one in 1969 for the screenplay of ‘The Producers’ (in Italian ‘Please, don’t touch the old ladies’). A director, producer, screenwriter and actor, Brooks began his career writing comedy for Sid Caesar’s television shows and co-created the television series ‘Get Smart’. In his very long career-told in 2021 in ‘All about me! My extraordinary life in the world of entertainment’ published in Italy by ‘La nave di Teseo’ – many successes, starting with the now legendary ‘Frankenstein Junior’ but few awards obtained, even if his theatrical version of ‘The Producers ‘ – which premiered in 2001 – won twelve Tony Awards (the Oscars of the theater) holding the record for the most awards won and closing after 2502 performances, placing it among the 30 longest running shows on Broadway.

As for the 65-year-old Angela Bassett, the Lifetime Achievement statuette comes after two nominations, the last of which in the 2023 edition for her role as Queen Ramonda in the Marvel sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”. But in addition to her appearances in some blockbuster Marvel films, Bassett is known for her performances in ‘Boyz N the Hood’, ‘Malcolm X’, ‘Music of the Heart’ and ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’. It was her portrayal of Tina Turner in the 1993 film “What’s love got to do with it” that brought her the first Oscar nomination for best actress to impose her on the big screen. The awards will be presented in a ceremony at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.