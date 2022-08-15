“La academia”, in its 2022 edition, has been one of the most successful realities on Mexican television and, through the signal of aztec tv, broadcast this weekend Grand finale after several weeks of competition and an impressive semifinal. Next, discover the schedule and all the information you need to not miss this event.

Final of The Academy LIVE: minute by minute Mar, third place in The Academy The Ecuadorian Mar was chosen as the third place of The Academy. This position meant a contract with Sony Music. Nelson, fourth place in The Academy After the closing of the voting, the Guatemalan Nelson stayed in fourth place in La Academia. Ruby, fifth place in The Academy The participant Ruby was in fifth position in The Academy, after a public vote. The academics who will accompany Emir Pabón on his tour Emir Pabón returned to the set of La Academia to fulfill his promise: choose the academic to accompany him on his tour in the United States and Mexico. However, he gave the big surprise and announced three participants for this project. The chosen ones were Andrés, Nelson and Eduardo. Alexander Acha says goodbye to his “academicians” Alexander Acha played and interpreted the song “Te amaré” as a farewell to his “academicians” in the grand finale of the singing program. There is little left to know the winner of The Academy In a few minutes the winning participant of this edition of The Academy will be announced. Nelson is the last participant Nelson, the 21-year-old representative who was born in Guatemala, showed off with a quite emotional version of “Mientes”, a popular song by the group Camila. The jury stood up to congratulate this last concert. Natalia Jiménez delighted with her music Natalia Jiménez arrived at La Academia to excite teachers, juries and the public present. During the first minutes of her arrival, the Spanish left a couple of tips to the finalists. For her part, the contestants paid tribute to her on stage. Mar shows her talent in the final The Ecuadorian from La Academia, Mar, closes the show “in a big way”, according to Lolita’s final comments. The young performer sang “Now you” and moved everyone present on the set. Ana Bárbara presented her new song The judge of La Academia, Ana Bárbara, left her seat at the judges' table behind and went up on stage to perform her song "Pray and pray". The Mexican artist shone on stage with her dance steps. Andrew is the hero of the night After his presentation, Andrés starred in two quite emotional moments on stage at La Academia. The young Mexican tearfully received Diego, an eight-year-old boy who has the same condition as the singer: type 1 diabetes. The little boy revealed that Andrés is his hero and inspired him to follow the treatment. After that, the interpreter's family approached him. Andrés moved the judges Andrés left the judges excited with his own version of "I'm going to miss" by Ricardo Montaner. The members of the jury, especially Ana Bárbara, highlighted the effort and good personality of the young Mexican during each stage of the contest. Cesia puts the judges and everyone on their feet The representative of Honduras in La Academia, Cesia Sáenz, left everyone present happy with her interpretation of the iconic ballad by Marco Antonio Muñiz: “Por Amor”. The judges, especially Lolita, applauded the courage that the participant showed throughout the competition. Roma River at The Academy The Mexican ballad duo, Río Roma, shone with their most famous songs on the stage of La Academia. The performers also took a few moments to address the contestants. “Be true to your style and take inspiration from your peers. When you find it, stand up for it,” the singers said. Rubí receives an emotional surprise The production of La Academia surprised Rubí with the presence of her parents, whom she had left in Potosí, her homeland. The young contestant was moved to tears when she saw that her parents affirmed, also moved, that they were very proud of her. Rubí is the first to introduce herself Rubí captivated the judges, teachers and the public present at the final of La Academia by interpreting the song "My mistake, my fantasy". Ana Bárbara and Lolita were the first to congratulate the young singer. Lolita Cortés says goodbye to La Academia Before the presentations at La Academia, judge Lolita Cortés shared her experiences in this season of the show. For the artist, this program has shown her the talent that exists throughout Latin America. Likewise, she recalled her most controversial discussions with the director of the singing school. Grupo Cañaveral give the first show of the night Grupo Cañaveral, together with the participants of La Academia, performed their best songs on the reality stage. Also, Emir Pabón, singer of the group, announced the academic that he will be with them on the tour of the orchestra. The show started! Don't miss minute by minute of the competition and all the details of the grand finale through La República Espectaculos. Don’t miss minute by minute of the competition and all the details of the grand finale through La República Espectaculos. The precious contract that the winner of “The Academy” will obtain In addition to the more than 50 thousand dollars that the best singer of this season will take home, Sony Music will offer him a contract to record a single, which can be a springboard to fame for any artist. Río Roma invited to the final of “La Academia” 2022 The pop duo made up of José Luis and Raúl Ortega Castro is another of the great guests at tonight’s gala. Natalia Jiménez will be in the grand final The singer-songwriter Natalia Altea Jiménez Sarmento is one of the guests at the final of “La Academia” 2022. The Spanish has been a coach in the “La Voz” program in different countries. A juicy amount of money for the winner of “The Academy” 2022 The singer who wins the long-awaited first place in the Mexican program will take home one million pesosequivalent to more than 50 thousand dollars. Jury points to Nelson as the participant who has grown the most during the competition Yesterday, Nelson He was qualified by the juries as the participant who has grown the most during the competition. So he took the car for being the "best student" of "The Academy". What will Rubí do after "The Academy" 2022? the participant Ruby He mentioned that he wants to get into acting and dancing. "I would like to dance, dancing is one of the things that I would like to do the most, I would like to act and I would also like something of a comedy type, I feel that I would do it very well," he said in an interview for El Universal. Summary of what happened at "La Academia" this Saturday, August 13 The academic in charge of opening the night was Nelson, who chose the song "Steal you a kiss". They followed Ruby and Sea who sang the songs "A Fuego Slow" and "Amores Extranos", respectively. Finally, they were cesiawho sang “I will live” with a dazzling staging, and Andrewwho received laudatory comments from the jury for his interpretation of “Yesterday”. After dazzling each one with their duet (Andrés with “Cual Adiós”, Rubí with “La couple ideal”, Mar with “Amárrame” and Nelson with “I’m in love”), the fans chose Cesia as the favorite of the night. For its part, the jury ruled that Nelson had been the best student, highlighted his participation and pointed out that he had grown a lot during the competition. For this reason, he was the participant who took one of the reality show prizes: a car.

WHAT IS “THE 2022 ACADEMY” ABOUT?

“La academia 2022″ is a Mexican program that consists of a reality show format with concerts, permanent advice from art teachers and coexistence among the participants. This show was a success in the North American country, since it managed to have seasons over two decades. This 2022, they make a special anniversary edition for turning 20 on the small screen.

You can tune into “La Academia” through TV Azteca. Photo: TV Azteca

WHEN AND WHAT TIME WILL THE FINAL OF “LA ACADEMIA” BE?

The grand finale of “The Academy” will take place on August 13 and 14, as it will be divided into two parts. The schedule is at 8:00 pm (Mexico time).

WHERE WILL “THE ACADEMY” BE TRANSMITTED LIVE FOR FREE?

The anniversary season for the 20 years of “The academy” You can tune in through the Azteca Uno channel. Fans in Mexico will be able to watch the program through channel 101. If your thing is applications, you can watch the reality show through TV Azteca live, an app available for both Android and iOS.

WHO ARE THE FIVE FINALISTS OF “LA ACADEMIA” MEXICO

Nelson

The 21-year-old artist, of Cuban origin, represents Guatemala, the country where he has lived since he was 14 years old. He reaches the final after being the most voted on social networks and winning 30,000 pesos. His biggest dream is to make a name for himself singing ballads. It has some published themes. His personality and performance make him one of the favorites.

Nelson Carreras, finalist of La Academia 2022. Photo: Instagram / Nelson

cesia

Considered the most experienced participant after her time in the Alternate Doses group, she is the representative of Honduras. In addition to her great vocal talent, she is also proficient in the art of playing instruments such as the guitar and the ukulele. In addition, she likes dancing and painting, skills that make her a complete artist; however, due to some of her attitudes, she has been accused of not being humble.

Cesia, finalist La Academia 2022. Photo: Instagram / Cesia

Ruby

The 21-year-old, who represents Mexico, went viral on her 15th birthday, since a video with her father was broadcast throughout the country. She has become one of the favorites because of her talent, since at the beginning she received criticism, her improvement has been notorious and she has earned her place in this instance.

Rubí, finalist of La Academia 2022. Photo: TV Azteca

Sea

In search of fulfilling her dreams, the young woman born in Quito, Ecuador, has demonstrated her acting skills, which have been valued by experts and by the public. She studies Music Production and aims to become a great singer-songwriter.

Mar Rendón, finalist of La Academia 2022. Photo: Instagram / Mar

Andrew

Last but not least, we have the representative born in Sonora, who also has a degree in International Business. Andrés has had a progressive performance until becoming one of the favorites for this instance. Since childhood, he dreamed of being a singer and sees this final as a great opportunity.

Andrés, finalist of La Academia 2022. Photo: TV Azteca

HOW TO VOTE?

The public can vote for one of their favorite contestants to return to the competition. First you have to download the official TV Azteca live app, available for both Android and Apple devices. Then you must click on the “The Academy” section and choose the participant of your choice.