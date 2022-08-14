“The academy” It has become one of the favorite musical programs for the Mexican public and also for many people throughout Latin America. The TV Azteca contest comes to an end after an extensive and hard-fought competition.

The program has promised a heart-stopping gala, which has generated a lot of expectation among its fans. Find out here all the details so you don’t miss the last episode of the 2022 edition and live the best moments.

LIVE The Academy 2022: follow the minute by minute here Jury points to “Nelson” as the participant who has grown the most during the competition “Nelson” was qualified by the judges as the participant who has grown the most during the competition. So he took the car for being the “best student” of “The Academy”. Cesia’s duo wins with 54.9% of the votes The duo from Mexico and Honduras played by Cesia gets the support of the fans. “I’m in love”: Will Nelson take the 50,000 Mexican pesos? Ana Bárbara stands up before moving participation. Paola Chuck, winner of the 11th season of “La Academia”, arrived from Guatemala to accompany Nelson in the duet “I’m in love”, a classic song by Thalía and Pedro Capón. Mar surprises with Mon Laferte’s theme: “Amárrame” Mar is accompanied by Erick Sandoval, winner of a previous season of “La Academia”, to sing Mon Laferte’s theme, “Amárrame”. Lola Cortés expressed herself about the sensual duo: “The sea is now a tsunami.” See also Will Smith speaks out after the Academy's 10-year veto: "I accept and respect it" For its part, the Villalobos jury praised the interpretation and said: “It seems that you were 19 years old, but with a musical career.” Rubí ‘resurrects’ with the theme of “The ideal couple” Rubí sings the classic “The Ideal Couple” in a duet, a song composed by Marisela, and surprises the jury. The comments were very positive. “Of all the duets, Rubí received the most applause,” they said. Cesia and Erika sing a duet “Things of love” Cesia and Erika demonstrated their talent singing the song “Cosas del amor” by Ana Gabriel and Vikki Carr as a duo. OMG Awards for Scholars The academics were winners in the most varied categories of the OMG Awards. Lola Cortés praises Andrés’ performance After the heartfelt interpretation of Andrés, the jury was well received by the jury. As proof of this, Lola Cortés began by pointing out that the final of The Academy was just beginning at that moment. Cesia surprises interpreting “I will live” Cesia appeared on stage inside a sphere singing “Yo viveré”, the Spanish version of the classic “I will survive”. Mar obtained mixed reactions from the jury Although Mar was applauded for her performance, the jury criticized the selection of the song “Amores strange” by Laura Pausini. Likewise, the members of the jury affirmed that, on the part of the finalist, there was not much commitment to vary and surprise. Rubí surprises the jury The jury was happy with Rubí’s participation tonight. The academic sang “A slow fire.” See also Jason Statham becomes a beekeeper in the action thriller “The beekeeper” Rubí and Mar will be the next participants to sing The academics Rubí and Mar will soon appear in the singing reality show. Jury will give a car to the best student The jury of “The Academy” 2022 officially announced that they will give away a car to the best student of the car reality show. Nelson is the first academic to sing tonight Academician Nelson chose the song “Robarte un beso” by Carlos Vives and Sebastián Yatra to impress the jury. How much money will the student who wins the best duet get? The winning student of the best duet will receive 50,000 pesos. The public will be in charge of making this decision. Started “The Academy” 2022 The five finalists opened “La Academia” to the rhythm of rock. Cesia, Mar, Rubí, Nelson and Andrés left everything on stage and surprised the audience with their great performance. What will Rubí do after finishing “The Academy”? the participant Ruby He mentioned that he wants to get into acting and dancing. “I would like to dance, dancing is one of the things that I would like to do the most, I would like to act and I would also like something of a comedy type, I feel that I would do it very well,” he said in an interview for El Universal.

The academic in charge of opening the night was Nelson, who chose the song “Steal you a kiss”. They were followed by Rubí and Mar, who performed the songs “A Fuego Slow” and “Amores Extranos”, respectively. Finally, there were Cesia, who sang “Yo viveré” with a dazzling staging, and Andrés, who received praise from the jury for his interpretation of “Ayer”.

After dazzling everyone with their duet (Andrés with “Cual Adiós”, Rubí with “La couple ideal”, Mar with “Amárrame” and Nelson with “I’m in love”), the fans chose Cesia as the favorite of the night.

For its part, the jury ruled that Nelson had been the best student, highlighted his participation and noted that he had grown a lot during the competition. For this reason, he was the participant who took one of the reality show prizes, a car.

What is “The Academy” about?

“La Academia” has a new format and seeks to find the best voice in Mexico. At the beginning of the season, various singers (called ‘students’) joined the program in order to receive classes and be directed by mentors and teachers, so week after week they compete to fight for their permanence and thus continue learning.

When is the final of “The Academy” Mexico?

The grand finale of “La Academia” 2022 will be broadcast LIVE on Saturday, August 13 and Sunday, August 14 at 8:00 pm (Mexico time), through the TV Azteca signal internationally

Where to watch the broadcast of “The Academy” 2022 LIVE ONLINE?

To see “La Academia” LIVE, you just have to tune in to the Azteca Uno channel. In the same way, you can connect through the channel’s digital platforms, also available for mobile devices.

In addition, you can follow all the details of the grand finale and see the best moments through The Republic Shows.

Who are the 5 finalists and what songs will they sing? (Only Saturday August 13)

The students of “La Academia” have prepared their best songs to surprise viewers and thus accumulate more votes. These are the finalists and the songs they will perform.

Nelson: “Steal a kiss” – Carlos Vives

Sea: “Strange loves” – Laura Pausini

Cesia: “I will live” – ​​Celia Cruz

Andres: “Yesterday” – Luis Miguel

Ruby: “On a slow fire” – Rossana

“The Academy”: how to vote for your favorite academic?

To vote for your favorite student, you just have to go to the website of “The Academy” (or click HERE ). You must enter the system and select the option you prefer to take with the title of the program.

Jurors of “The Academy”

The juries, also called critics, are those experts who are in charge of qualifying the concerts of all the students of “The Academy”. They are: