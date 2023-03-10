«I come without dressings, safe and sound». The director of the Royal Spanish Academy, Santiago Muñoz Machado, took this Thursday with humor the fierce debate on the tilde in the adverb ‘solo’ and the demonstrative pronouns. Muñoz Machado attested that the discussion about the orthographic sign was held in a courteous climate, far from the “stormy” airs predicted by the writer Arturo Pérez-Reverte. The plenary session of the Academy determined to leave the decision of marking the terms if there is confusion to “the writer’s” chance.

The director of the RAE insisted that it is not a modification of the norm, but a “change in the wording”. “Last week we came to the conclusion that the resolution could be improved. The Academy has maintained since 2010 that it should not be labeled ‘only’ in its adverbial function. However, the exceptions were not formulated as clearly as possible,” said the representative of the institution.

So there has been no turning back. The approved approved text remains as follows: «a) It is mandatory to write the adverb ‘only’ without accents in contexts where its use does not entail a risk of ambiguity. b) It is optional to label the adverb ‘only’ in contexts where, in the opinion of the writer, its use entails a risk of ambiguity».

The decision must be confirmed by the next Congress of the Spanish Language to be held at the end of this month in Cádiz. However, on Wednesday, in a telematic meeting with representatives of the 22 Spanish academies in Latin America, all those responsible expressed their support for the new text without fissures.

no winners



“Nobody has given their arm to twist and there are no winners, even though some public communications appear otherwise,” said Muñoz Machado. Despite the fact that blood did not reach the river, the division between writers and linguists persists. The former insist on labeling ‘only’ for sentimental reasons and out of respect for a deep-rooted tradition, while the latter are in favor of not doing so, for the sake of simplifying the rule.

However, Muñoz Machado admitted errors in the communication of the conclusions. He argued that it was uncertain, as the RAE explained on Twitter shortly after the measure was approved, that the use of the tilde had to be “justified”. Nor was the decision approved unanimously, as was stated at the beginning, but rather it was made by “consensus”, since there was an academic who voted against it.

“There are no tildistas or antitildistas positions, we are people with a different formation: in the RAE there are a third of grammarians, a third of creators and a third of people of recognized prestige, but we get along very well”, he alleged.

Regarding the issue of spelling mistakes, the examiners of an opposition may not penalize whoever uses the graphic accent improperly, without there being an ambiguous context, because now the power resides in the writer, not in the evaluator. “We have tried to avoid that so that students are safe when it comes to putting an accent mark.”

Hours before the meeting, the divisions persisted, which have not vanished, but only tempered. For Félix de Azúa, the question “is very simple. In the Academy there is a group made up of philologists, grammarians and syntactists, who form the scientific group. And then we are the writers, who unanimously respect the accent. The scientists, the technicians, are against it. The result? Frankly, let everyone do what they want ».

The philosopher and writer defends the orthographic accent for “aesthetic” reasons: “Writing is not something that simply must be decided for technical or scientific reasons. That is why I say that each one manages as he can and there is not, so to speak, an official dictatorship ».

“The French, who have an infinitely more complex orthography than ours, tried to simplify it, met with brutal opposition, and were unable to reform it.”

In any case, De Azúa downplays the matter and argues that the controversy does not have much substance. “It is the same enthusiasm that leads to being a supporter of Messi or Ronaldo. One thing or another is chosen for that reason to maintain the social life. In the Basque Country they have an expression that I like very much, the one that says: ‘you have to put a little blood on it’”.

The writer and translator Clara Janés likes to classify the ‘solo’ as an adverbial function. «I have done it all my life and there comes a time when it is difficult for you to change. It seems clearer to me, what am I going to do? The dust raised by the orthographic sign does not take away the ground from the poet: «It does not worry me too much. Everything in life is fleeting.”

The Minister of Education, Pilar Alegría, confessed to being an irredeemable tildista. «I am one of those who have always maintained the ‘only’ and, furthermore, in my head I always said that it has an accent because you can say ‘only’. I am 45 years old, I also come from EGB », she said in an interview on TVE.