The popular names of the Constantinople acacia (albizia julibrissin) transport the gardener to a distant country. At least thirty years ago, this species began to become even more popular through the streets and gardens of Spain thanks to the kindness of its beauty, although its introduction into Europe and America dates back to the 18th century. Its other names, Chinese parasol, Persian acacia or silk tree, suggest that it comes from the East. And, on this occasion, that is the case, not like other lying popular nicknames, such as the horse chestnut (Aesculus hippocastanum), whose origin should not be sought beyond the European borders, in the not so eastern Bulgaria, Macedonia and the surrounding areas of the Balkan Peninsula.

The Constantinople acacia does drink the waters of the regions of the —for us— Far East, from Iran to India or China, even Japan, thus generating a link between an infinity of countries. One of the areas where it grows, at the base of the mountains of the Chinese Kunlun mountain range, up to over 1,300 meters high, certifies that it is a tree resistant to harsh conditions, even enduring drought.

Although it is a small tree, it can even be considered a large shrub, since it can develop a less elevated shape with a lot of branches from its base. Its extended crown, wider than it is tall, has made it an ideal tree to provide ample shade, without being large. In this way, it has been planted profusely on the lawns that surround the pools.

Its light shade —preferred by many people for their bathing areas, compared to those trees with denser and colder shades— is another of the reasons for its use. But on numerous occasions the abundance of its flowering is not taken into account, which leaves a large quantity of its dry floral remains in the garden, which is why it sometimes ends up being reviled, and not infrequently replaced by other species that generate less waste.

The wide and spreading crown of the Constantinople acacia is filled with flowers. Katrin Ray Shumakov (Getty Images)

It is precisely its flowers that can trigger an instant crush on the Constantinople acacia. Their tufts of stamens—the male structure—are soft, silky, elongated, and delicately colored. They sway with the breeze, diluting in it a seductively sweet aroma full of a fruity essence with hints of ripe peach. A beautiful observation game consists of picking one of its flowers and admiring it up close.

Apart from its inflorescences, its deciduous leaves are very attractive, finely divided into an infinity of leaflets so small that they are called leaflets. In nurseries you can find varieties of this species with very aesthetic reddish or purple leaves, such as ‘Merlot Majik’ or, the most common, ‘Summer Chocolate’. The effect that these create near other green colored plants is impressive. With a vibrancy of reddish and greenish tones at the same time, the variety ‘Evy’s Purple’ can be very noticeable in the garden. Likewise, it is common to cultivate varieties with more intensely colored inflorescences, such as the popular ‘Ombrella’ —of a strong pink— or ‘Rouge de Tuilière’ —of a reddish colour.

An alignment of Constantinople acacias on a street in the center of Madrid this week. Edward Beard

As a good representative of the legume family —it is a Fabaceae— its roots are also associated with bacteria that kidnap atmospheric nitrogen to give it to the tree, so it has a large amount of this macroelement to develop faster. This is due to the fact that nitrogen intervenes in an indispensable way in the formation of new tissues in plants, among other functions. If you want to grow this species from the seed itself it is quite easy. You just have to take the precaution of soaking the seed, with a very hard cover, for 24 hours, before sowing it.

A very apparent peculiarity of the Constantinople acacia is that, in a literal sense, it goes to sleep at night: it closes its delicate compound leaves, folding them and letting them fall, as if exhausted, exhausted. Of course, its aroma does not sleep, and it can also be felt when we walk by its side through a street in search of our own bed.