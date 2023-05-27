The end of the season for AC Milan leaves a lot to be desired after a great start to the season, since their last games show that the squad is not going any further and that fourth position they occupy in Serie A is the most they can aspire to this anus. The club is already preparing the planning of the transfer market and a section with which it will have to deal is that of the players that are free in summer. This is the list of AC Milan players who are free at the end of the season:
The Swedish forward arrived at Milan from the LA Galaxy three years ago and although he has contributed to the team, his presence in the squad has been diminishing, especially this last season when he has been injured for much of the year. Ibrahimovic is free this summer, and for the moment everything indicates that they will not continue in the team.
Milan’s free agent list is quite small for this summer, but it is striking that two of the three players left free are goalkeepers. The Romanian goalkeeper arrived from Olympique de Lyon in 2020 and everything indicates that he will leave this summer.
The other goalkeeper on the list. The Italian joined the team a season later than Tatarusanu and it is very likely that he will not stay either, as Danish goalkeeper Andreas Jungdal returns after a loan spell at SCR Altach.
Despite the fact that there are only 3 players who are left without a contract this summer in the AC Milan squad, we must also pay attention to those who end their contract in 2024, because if the club does not want to renew them, they could leave this year to leave something behind. in the box of the Italian team. Up to 8 players (not counting Leao or Giroud, who is not official but they are going to renew with the team this summer) contract ends in 2024. In that list, both Kjaer and Junior Messias seem to be renewing with the team, since the Danish central defender is happy in the team and vice versa and Junior Messias joined the team last year.
