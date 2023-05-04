The abuse of Pukinmäki | The 13-year-old who was attacked left the lesson outside the school

The victim and the perpetrators of the assault that happened on Tuesday afternoon went to different schools. The situation was filmed, and the video is spreading on social media.

13 year old the group of girls who attacked the girl consisted of students from another school in the suspected assault in Helsinki’s Pukinmäki.

The girl was attacked near the Pukinmäenkaari elementary school by the Pukinmäki sports park in Helsinki last week on Tuesday, May 2, around 2:30 p.m. The victim was a student at the school.

A group of 12-14-year-old girls arrived, at least one of whom had a mask covering her face. The perpetrators were not students of the same school as the victim.

The head of the investigation, the crime commissioner Sampo Suomala The Helsinki police say that the victim had left the lesson in the middle of everything outside the school building, where the assault took place.

About the situation several videos were filmed, which are also distributed on social media.

The video shows how a masked girl attacks the victim, kicks her, knocks her into a pool of water and kicks the girl lying on the ground.

The situation ended when a woman who was part of the Pukinmäenkaari school staff intervened and the perpetrators ran away.

A police patrol caught up with the young people near the school.

With the police there is no more detailed information on how well the victim and the abusers knew each other from the past.

Citing general life experience, Suomala states that it was not a random encounter.

“There must be something in the background when the victim has been subjected to such direct violence,” Suomala states.

Since all the perpetrators were under the age of 15, they are not criminally liable. Several child protection reports have been made in connection with the case.

“Basically, a child protection report is made whenever a minor is suspected of having committed a crime,” Suomala adds.

