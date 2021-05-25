Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Within the framework of various sporting participations and in search of a new challenge and distinction in the world of titles for motor boats, the Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team has adopted the participation in the 400 km race and challenge for speedboats in European waters through the 69th edition of the championship, which will be held on June 6, which is the competition in which it brings together Nearly eighty participants across the various race categories. This race is an icon of Italian maritime races, as it has started since 1952 to continue annually, starting on the Ticino River, as one of the well-known races along six Italian cities, starting from the port city of Pavia, which is located in the north of Italy, and continues its journey on the ancient river to pass more than A city on the banks of a meandering river, an end where the race concludes in the Adriatic Sea, and into Venice the end of the classic race.

And on behalf of the Abu Dhabi team, the legend and coach of the team, Guido Capellini, the veteran Italian in sea racing; In order to record his return to marine racing after retiring for ten years, and after achieving ten titles in Formula 1 races, the last of which was in 2009, where Guido awaits a 400-kilometer driving trip between different Italian cities. This tournament is one of the classic tournaments, and it has received popularity and participation from all over the European continent, and it may be the first time that a team from the Middle East participates through the competition,

This race differs completely from the rest of the competitions for this category, where the length of the track is longitudinal and on a single line, with some meanders drawn by the committee before reaching the port of any city. It is scheduled to start from Pavia for a distance of 97 km, to later reach Cervina, then pass through six other cities until reaching the city of Valencia, which is the finish line, which will complete upon reaching 400 km. The competition will never be easy in all cases, and it is expected that 80 participants will participate in the tournament, as the categories will be different for the participants and according to the regulations that have been clarified through the laws related to the participation categories and speed of boats, and the committee has set several standards for technical laws in terms of speed, size and lengths, in addition to the division The race itself is for several classes, at the top of which is the Formula and Cat-training category, which must have been manufactured after 1990, to the category of jet skis.

The organizing committee will later, and precisely before the start of the race on the fifth of June, clarify all the regulations, laws, and the mechanism of passage in each city and point through the indicated path between Italian cities during the 400 km competitions.

For his part, Park Salem Al Rumaithi, General Manager of the club, is the return of international tournaments and participations again to the Abu Dhabi team, stressing that the next stage will witness greater participation and presence of the Emirati team on the map of various international and international championships. On presenting a different season in 2021 and renewing reconciliation with all tournaments and podiums. He said: We have been planning for years to participate through this race, especially since we put the Emirati footprint in most global races, and with the pandemic conditions last season, this was one of the projects that were postponed, and now we officially announced the participation, as it was prepared for that months ago.

Al-Rumaithi added: Caplini will participate on the Abu Dhabi boat in this competition, and at the same time the training of the rest of the contestants continues and preparations for the tournaments that will start later in the summer months and prepare them as well.