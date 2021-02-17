Dubai (Union)

The “Abu Dhabi Summit”, which brings together Al-Jazeera with its guest Bani Yas tomorrow night (Thursday) at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, leads the front of the matches of the “17th round” of the Arab Gulf League, which will witness on its first day alongside the second “Abu Dhabi Pride” summit with 36 points The third “Al-Samawi” has 32 points. Three other matches bring together the “wounded” Ajman and Al-Nasr, while Sharjah will be ahead of the test of its host Al-Dhafra, while Hatta Al-Munchy faces his first victory in the last round with its guest Shabab Al-Ahly, to be concluded next Friday with matches Al Wasl with Ittihad Kalba, Al Wahda with Khorfakkan, Al Ain, and Fujairah.

At the top of Al-Jazira and Baniyas, attention is focused on the top scorer race between the “duo”, Ali Mabkhout, the Al-Jazira top scorer, and the leader of the standings with 14 goals. The capabilities of Brazilian Joao Pedro, the top scorer with 12 goals, and the duo «Mabkhout and Pedro» is the most striking goal in the league, during the current season, with a score of 27 for the first and 28 for the second.