Under the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, the first edition of the Abu Dhabi Space Dialogue, the first of its kind in the world, will start tomorrow, Monday, in Abu Dhabi. It will last for two days, with the wide participation of more than 300 decision makers and representatives of space agencies, ministers and companies. International specialist from more than 47 countries.

The first edition of the Abu Dhabi Space Dialogue, organized by the UAE Space Agency, with the participation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Ministry of Defense, witnesses a high-level presence of leaders of countries active in the field of space, led by the President of the State of Israel, Isaac Herzog.

The UAE’s hosting of the Abu Dhabi Space Dialogue establishes the great confidence that the world places in the capabilities of national cadres, and reflects the extent of the contributions that national projects add in the space sector to serve humanity and benefit the global scientific community.

Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Space Agency and Chair of the Higher Committee for the Abu Dhabi Space Dialogue, said that the high-level international presence of leaders of countries active in the field of space gives special importance to the international event that aims to draw up new global strategies for exploration. outer space.

She added, “The rich axes of the Abu Dhabi Space Dialogue reflect the vital role the UAE plays in forging an international consensus that will accelerate the pace of cooperation between the various actors in the space sector, in light of the unprecedented challenges facing the world, which reflects the world’s confidence in the UAE’s ability to lead.” A dialogue aimed at achieving sustainable development and building a better future for future generations.

Sarah Bint Youssef Al Amiri indicated that the Abu Dhabi Space Dialogue is an important opportunity to develop partnerships in the space sector, enhance global cooperation in all areas related to space, and promote sustainable development, to come up with a unified vision that supports space programs.

– vital role

The themes and discussions of the Abu Dhabi Space Dialogue, the first global event of its kind, focus on 3 main topics: the sustainability of space, ease of access to it, and enhancing its security through more than 35 discussion sessions, ministerial dialogues, workshops, and keynote speeches.

A group of major space agencies, international companies and institutions, businessmen, and representatives of the private sector in the field of space, aviation and technology are participating in the dialogue, who will seek to develop model policies at the state level, in order to consolidate cooperation in the use of outer space, for the benefit of people, in addition to developing public programs and initiatives. especially in this context.

Rich agenda

The Abu Dhabi Space Dialogue, with its rich agenda, sheds light on the challenges of the global space sector, and discusses global needs for strategic capabilities, services, infrastructure, laws and basic resources. The discussion sessions and keynotes witnessed by the global event anticipate the future of space, as well as discuss future opportunities for the sector, through ministerial dialogues and high-level bilateral meetings, discussing cooperation and partnership to promote the growth of the space sector and serving humanity, in addition to interactive workshops presented by elite experts in the sector.

The geopolitical situation of space

The Abu Dhabi Space Dialogue is also witnessing a session entitled “The Impact of Space on the Geopolitical Situation”. Its axes revolve around ways to strengthen international law to benefit from the space sector. The session answers questions that concern many people interested in space, about how to achieve a balance between the fair use of space assets from an economic point of view. strategy and securing the necessary protection for it, in conjunction with the transformation of strategic capabilities into economic opportunities.

The session highlights the impacts that the space race can have on international policies and laws. The “Ensuring the Security of the National Space Sector Assets” session discusses the challenges facing the global space sector, as it deals with the opportunities and challenges resulting from the establishment of space forces, and provides an assessment of the changing landscape of space operations. International Space Agency, also looking at how to maintain safe and sustainable space operations.

The dialogue deals with the mechanisms of the growing role of the private sector in the field of space exploration and development, as the session discusses in detail the challenges and opportunities of privatization, the role of governments in enhancing the participation of the private sector, and how they can advance innovation by mitigating the challenges facing the private sector.

Anticipating a sustainable future

The Abu Dhabi Space Dialogue, in which ministers, officials and leaders of Sector 3 participate, will witness interactive workshops on enhancing space security, easy access to space and space sustainability.

The global event will also witness a major dialogue on managing the great challenges that arise with the launch of the huge group of satellites, where methods of managing space debris will be highlighted, in addition to discussing the security and safety challenges resulting from the uncontrolled launch of the huge group of satellites, as well as reviewing programs. that can be applied to avoid space congestion while ensuring inclusiveness, and the dialogue answers questions about how to develop a sustainable system of governance for low Earth orbit in conjunction with the increasing private sector participation in space activities.

– Double the impact of the International Space Agency

A session entitled “Doubling the Impact of the International Space Agencies” will discuss the role of space agencies in bringing about a major shift in the space environment and how countries can use the agencies as a driving force for the economy and the development of science and technology.

It also discusses the possibility of transforming competition between emerging and existing space agencies into opportunities to benefit from efforts towards space, and examines ways to redefine the role of space agencies in the era of commercial space programs.

The agenda of the global event is full of dialogue about space in the national programs for science and technology, as it discusses ways to enhance national benefit from science and technology, and discusses how the space program can be modified in line with the development goals of national programs for science and technology, and the goal of space programs, their progress and their impact on the sustainability of the future. This is to unify visions and ideas, and to continue the space sector to develop development projects and stimulate support for space programs, which will reflect on the service of the world and humanity.

Through a session entitled “The Role of Policies in Leading Technical Innovation in the Field of Space”, the Abu Dhabi Space Dialogue discusses the need for rapid innovations in the field of space technology for proactive and responsive policies. The session provides insights that help administrative bodies to actively participate in future innovations in the field of space. Highlighting the most successful methods of driving innovation and development, and the technologies that will transform our use of space.

– Sustainability in space vs. space sustainability

The “Sustainability in Space vs. Space Sustainability” session reviews ways to enhance dialogue in order to reach a new agreement on space, and how countries can balance the economic feasibility of the space economy with preserving the space environment, and answers questions such as: Have the challenges to space access technology been overcome? And its costs? Is establishing a sustainable space environment the only long-term way to reduce the costs of the space sector?

The Abu Dhabi Space Dialogue will also discuss the importance of space science for governments, and the importance of moving away from individual sovereignty towards a common global infrastructure. Participants will discuss how the race towards huge space projects can be controlled, and how a common infrastructure can be built in space.

The session also answers questions such as: Is there a common understanding of the size and scope of the challenges that space faces as a result of launching huge constellations of satellites? What can we learn from global communications systems, and will there be an international regulatory body for space data?

The “Space Reconnaissance and Cyber ​​Defense for Space Activities” session discusses the regulations and standards for protection technologies from hackers at all stages of the space supply chain, and discusses the development of a unified approach to mitigate complex cyber risks and ensure the safety and security of space assets and infrastructure, and deals with methods to enhance the security of space assets to ensure Security of vital assets in countries.

– COP28 Conference of the States Parties and the space sector

The Abu Dhabi Space Dialogue is witnessing a session on the COP28 Conference of States Parties, which will be hosted by the UAE in 2023, and the space sector. In supporting international efforts towards preserving the environment.

The space exploration institutions session answers: a natural evolution or a qualitative leap? A group of important questions about the impact of space exploration institutions on development processes.

The “Space Exploration Institutions” session discusses how countries manage commercial activities in the private sector and the use of space resources, and sheds light on ways to establish international cooperation relations that contribute to the exploration and use of space for civil purposes.