The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange has appointed Abdullah Salem Al-Nuaimi as its new CEO. Al-Naimi will continue to implement the market’s strategy and aspirations to become the preferred regional market for investors.

Prior to assuming the position of Chief Operating Officer of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, Al-Naimi held several positions in the investment banking industry and his efforts contributed to the development of capital markets in Abu Dhabi. He has more than 20 years of experience in the financial services sector, and he played a pivotal role in developing the trading platform of the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange, where he contributed to the adoption of blockchain technology for the first time in the financial sector in the UAE.

Abdullah Salem Al Nuaimi, CEO of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, said that the capital markets in Abu Dhabi have witnessed remarkable growth over the past years, expressing his pride and happiness in taking over the leadership of the next phase of the process of strengthening the status of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and achieving the goals of growth and value creation.

During the next stage, Al-Nuaimi will work to accelerate the launch of a range of products and services for the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange to enhance its competitive advantages, with a focus on using digital technology to facilitate access to investment opportunities, expand the investor base and enhance market liquidity.

Abu Dhabi Securities Market 2022 data indicates an increase in foreign investment by 54% on an annual basis, to reach about 24 billion dirhams, while the number of new investors registered in the market increased by 12%, which reflects the level of confidence in the capital markets in the emirate and the desire of international investors to know Abu Dhabi’s active economy through the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange.