The Public Prosecution in Abu Dhabi has ordered the detention of two young men pending investigation on charges of endangering the health of others and violating the preventive measures to limit the spread of the Covid-19 virus, against the background of the spread of a video clip in which a defendant appears wandering around in a public place and shows a positive result for checking the Corona virus on his mobile phone , While the second accused filmed him and posted the video on social media.

Abu Dhabi Prosecution was; It monitored the video clip of the case on social media, identified the defendants and issued an order to arrest and bring the accused in accordance with the legally established procedures, and decided to detain them pending investigation.

The Public Prosecution in Abu Dhabi confirmed; It will deal firmly with all behavior that includes disregard for the health and safety of others or negligence in applying precautionary measures to limit the spread or exhortation of the emerging corona virus, in order to achieve its societal role and establish the rule of law … indicating the importance of commitment and cooperation of all groups of society with the instructions and instructions issued by the authorities The competent authority in the state in order to preserve the safety of society and the health of its members.

And she added that every person found to be infected with the virus or in contact with an infected person; Full compliance with all instructions and procedures that must be followed in this case, in line with the awareness campaigns carried out by the competent authorities, and to avoid falling under the penalty of penalties for violating them.

On the other hand, the Public Prosecution office explained; Article 33 of Federal Law No. 14 of 2014 in the matter of controlling communicable diseases stipulates that when a patient is known to have a disease listed in Table 1 / attached to this law, which includes the emerging corona virus, adhere to preventive measures, implement prescriptions, and adhere to the instructions given In order to prevent the transmission of infection to others, Article 38 of the same law stipulates that anyone who violates any of the provisions of Article 33 of this law be punished with imprisonment and a fine of not less than ten thousand dirhams and not exceeding fifty thousand dirhams, or one of these two penalties .

Article 348 of the Federal Penal Code also stipulates the penalty of imprisonment and a fine, or one of these two penalties for anyone who intentionally commits an act that endangers people’s lives, health, security, or freedoms at risk, and the penalty is detention if the act results in any harm, without prejudice to any penalty Most severe determined by law.





