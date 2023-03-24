The market value of the Arab stock exchanges reached 3 trillion, 969 billion and 946 million dollars at the end of last week, according to the Arab Monetary Fund.
In the weekly bulletin of Arab financial markets, which monitors 13 Arab stock exchanges, the Fund stated that the Abu Dhabi Securities Market led the Arab stock exchanges during the past week, with an increase in its market value by about $4.87 billion, from $735.7 billion to $740.5 billion.
The market capital of the Dubai Financial Market reached $159.3 billion, while the Saudi market capitalization reached $2.533 trillion, the Qatar Stock Exchange $156.9 billion, and the Kuwait Stock Exchange $147.5 billion.
According to the Arab Monetary Fund bulletin, the market capitalization of the Muscat Stock Exchange rose to $62.2 billion, while the capital of the Casablanca Stock Exchange amounted to $52.4 billion, the Egyptian Stock Exchange to $31.07 billion, and the Bahrain Stock Exchange to $30.2 billion.
The market value of the Amman Stock Exchange at the end of last week was about $27.4 billion, the Beirut Stock Exchange $20.6 billion, while the capitalization of the Palestine Stock Exchange exceeded $5 billion, and the Damascus Stock Exchange $2.44 billion.
