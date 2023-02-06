Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Abu Dhabi Labor Court was able to deliver and settle labor dues for 14,777 workers, with a total value of about 317 million dirhams, during the year 2022, which included the delivery of dues in executive groups and collective labor cases for 8,560 workers, with a total amount of 125 million, and in Individual execution cases for 6,217 workers, with a value of 192 million dirhams.

The Abu Dhabi Labor Court affirmed the attention it attaches to the speedy termination of labor cases and facilitating the arrival of dues to workers, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, Head of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, on the necessity of speedy settlement of cases and shortening the period of litigation. To achieve the main objective of the Judicial Department represented in a fair and efficient judiciary.

She noted that the procedures adopted, in coordination with the concerned authorities, ensure the end of disputes in a record time, and that each party obtains its right within the controls and frameworks specified in the Law Regulating Labor Relations, in order to enhance the efforts of the UAE in preserving and protecting the rights of workers in light of adherence to the rule of law, through a pioneering judicial system. Ensures prompt justice.

It also appreciated the cooperation and integration between the strategic partners, to work on providing services that would help workers to meet their requirements during the transitional phase towards the final settlement of their status, with the exceptional efforts of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation to end the procedures of workers wishing to transfer to other companies in the labor market in the country.