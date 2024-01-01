The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department announced the commencement of the tasks of managing penal and correctional facilities and juvenile institutions in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in accordance with the law issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, regarding penal and correctional facilities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Accordingly, the powers of managing these facilities will be transferred from the Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters to the Judicial Department – Abu Dhabi.

The Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, emphasized the insightful vision of the wise leadership headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to develop the judicial system in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, noting that the transfer of powers of managing penal and correctional facilities, And juvenile institutions in the emirate, comes in line with the directives and follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister, Head of the Presidential Office, and Head of the Judicial Department, to enhance access to timely justice to support the competitiveness of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its leadership globally.

He praised the extent of cooperation shown by the Abu Dhabi Police General Command, which represented a pioneering model to be followed in partnership and strategic integration, as it contributed to facilitating the process of exchanging data and information for the transfer of dependency of these facilities, and was a major supportive form in achieving the desired goals.

Al-Abri pointed out the readiness of the department to undertake these tasks, as it made all the necessary preparations for the operation with high professionalism, as it met the operational, administrative, financial, technical, purchasing, contractual, engineering and human resources requirements, as it held during the past months a wide number of meetings extending over a period of more than 3 months, with the leadership. The General Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police, and the executive team to manage these facilities to enhance their readiness and ensure the implementation of a distinguished system that provides world-class services, and performs its tasks effectively to protect and preserve rights in society and establish the foundations of security and stability.

The law, which will come into effect at the beginning of this year, starting from January 1, 2024, comes with the aim of strengthening the reform and rehabilitation system in the emirate, and establishing a pioneering system that contributes to addressing challenges and providing innovative solutions to achieve the application of international best practices in all relevant fields in a way that supports the global position it occupies. The emirate.