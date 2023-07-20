The Lawyers Disciplinary Board at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department issued a decision to suspend the registration of a female lawyer from work for a period of six months, due to her failure to provide the necessary protection for her client’s money in a financial case with a value of claims exceeding 500 thousand dirhams, which resulted in a violation related to the lawyer’s obligation to manage her office directly without enabling others to do so, in accordance with the laws and legislation in force regulating the legal profession.

The details of the incident are summarized in filing a complaint against a lawyer, which revolves around her agency to file a case for a performance order before the Abu Dhabi courts, to demand an amount exceeding five hundred thousand dirhams according to written checks, but the client was surprised by her request by the defendant to recover the original checks, after the law firm received the sums of money with receipt vouchers issued by it, and did not hand it over to the complainant, without the knowledge of the lawyer or authorizing her office to make settlements or receive any money outside the scope of the court.

By informing the defendant lawyer of the details of the complaint to respond to it, she argued that the complainant has many cases with the office, but she has no knowledge of this case and did not sign an agreement with her for legal fees, indicating that there is a penal communication against the employee who was working for her before his escape outside the country, regarding the receipts attributed to the office, and whether or not he received the money for the case.

The Lawyers Disciplinary Council stated in the reasons for its decision, that after reviewing the subject of the complaint and the response to it by the defendant and examining the evidence and documents affecting it, it became clear that its subject revolves around the fact that the amount received from one of the law firm employees was not delivered to the benefit of the complainant, and what it may raise in violation of the lawyer’s obligation to preserve the money of her client, as a result of violations related to the management of the office and enabling others to do so, in violation of the laws in force, and the rules of professional conduct and ethics of the legal profession .

The council stated that the complaint papers disclosed that it was proven that the lawyer’s office had received the amount through one of her employees with receipt vouchers belonging to him, and thus this fixed amount revealed the lack of follow-up to the course of work and what resulted in the receipt of those amounts by one of her affiliates. He is also responsible for the legal work and cases entrusted to him in his office, and he is prohibited from assigning another to manage it or rent it to others. As an exception to this, the lawyer who has a reason that prevents him from running his office may assign another practicing lawyer to manage his office for a period not exceeding 6 months, and the approval of the competent department is required and the authority issuing the license is notified.